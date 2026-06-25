CTS Corporation Names COO Pratik Trivedi CEO and President

LISLE, Ill., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announced today that its Board of Directors has promoted Pratik Trivedi, CTS' current COO, to Chief Executive Officer and President effective July 6, 2026. Mr. Trivedi will succeed Kieran O'Sullivan, who will remain on the Board and serve as Executive Chair. Mr. Trivedi will become a member of the Board when his appointment as CEO becomes effective.

"We are pleased to promote Pratik from his current role of COO to CEO," said Robert Profusek, CTS' Lead Independent Director. "As COO of CTS, Pratik's track record of strong execution, strategic leadership, and sustained results made him the unanimous choice to lead CTS going forward. Today's appointment is the result of a focused, two-year succession planning effort designed to position CTS for continued long-term success."

Trivedi (47) brings a wealth of experience in high-growth technology companies, including CTS, Eaton and Cummins. Trivedi holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from L.D. College of Engineering, India, a master's degree in industrial engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

O'Sullivan will transition to the Executive Chair position after 14 years as CEO. "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to recognize and thank Kieran for his exceptional leadership", Profusek said. "During his extraordinary tenure, CTS strengthened its position in diversified markets, delivered sustained accelerated growth, profitability enhancements and increased enterprise value more than sixfold."

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace & defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets.?For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com/.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

+1 (630) 577-8800

ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com