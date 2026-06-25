The Hague, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - ScamInfo.ai, a domain reputation and scam detection platform, has published a new report revealing that online gambling represents one of the highest-risk categories on the internet. The report documents findings from the automated analysis of 7,185 websites across more than 40 categories.

The full report can be accessed at: https://scaminfo.ai/knowledge/is-online-gambling-safe-what-the-data-actually-shows-in-2026

Among the report's headline findings: more than 1 in 4 gambling and betting domains (26.4%) received a high or critical risk rating, and just 2 out of 591 gambling sites analysed earned the platform's top "trusted" rating. Gambling and betting emerged as the single largest source of critical-risk domains in the entire dataset, accounting for 34.7% of all sites rated critical.

"The data makes clear that the online gambling space has a serious trust and transparency problem," said Bastiaan van Roekel, lead researcher at ScamInfo.ai. "The vast majority of gambling sites we analysed had no legal pages, hidden ownership, and short domain registration windows, the same pattern we see in sites that turn out to be outright scams. Consumers deserve to know this before they hand over their payment details."

Key Findings From the Report

Of the 591 gambling and betting domains analysed:

6.9% were rated critical , the highest danger tier

, the highest danger tier 19.5% were rated high risk

Only 0.3% earned a trusted rating (2 sites)

(2 sites) The average risk score for gambling domains was 35.8 out of 100, nearly double the dataset average

The report documents five recurring risk signals found across a sample of gambling sites: missing legal pages (found on 8 of 10 sampled sites), unverifiable WHOIS ownership data (6 of 10), newly registered domains with one-year registration windows, valid SSL certificates that do not correlate with site legitimacy, and the use of low-cost TLDs such as .online and .world. ScamInfo.ai's data shows .online domains are approximately 7 times more likely to receive a critical rating than .com domains across the full dataset.

The report also identifies a concentration of gambling sites targeting Southeast Asian audiences, with domain naming patterns consistent with operators targeting Filipino and Indonesian users.

Broader Context

The gambling findings are part of a wider dataset analysis published alongside the report. Additional findings include:

29 domains received a perfect risk score of 100 , the maximum danger rating, with trading platforms and cryptocurrency sites the most represented categories

, the maximum danger rating, with trading platforms and cryptocurrency sites the most represented categories Nearly 1 in 4 financial-sector domains were rated high or critical risk

were rated high or critical risk 70% of all analysed domains passed with a low risk rating, indicating that concentrated risk in specific categories, rather than widespread danger, characterises the current threat landscape

The methodology, scoring criteria, and full dataset breakdown are documented in the report at the link above.

About ScamInfo.ai

ScamInfo.ai is a domain reputation and scam detection platform operated by Transparent Business Solutions B.V., The Hague, Netherlands. The platform provides free domain risk reports powered by SSL certificate analysis, WHOIS data, blacklist checks, AI-powered content analysis, and user reporting. Domains are scored on a 0-100 scale across five risk levels: Trusted, Low, Medium, High, and Critical. ScamInfo.ai publishes original research on online fraud patterns and scam awareness content across YouTube, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

© 2026 Transparent Business Solutions B.V. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302517

Source: Scaminfo.ai