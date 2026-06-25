Evaluate Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 9th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Ninth Annual Program Honors the AI Innovators Shaping the Next Era of Global Innovation

LONDON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaluate , a Norstella company and the leading global provider of market insights for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that Ask Ella has been named "Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year" in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The awards are conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Embedded in the Evaluate Pharma platform, Ask Ella goes beyond conventional search bars. It breaks down complex questions into the right sequence of queries, reasons across Evaluate's proprietary data, and returns structured, traceable answers in seconds - without disrupting users' workflows. The solution synthesizes complex datasets into clear, actionable insights, helping users understand market dynamics, competitor activity, and portfolio impact.



"This recognition affirms what we're building toward-a future where life sciences organizations can turn trusted data into critical decisions in seconds, not weeks" said Mike Gallup, CEO of Norstella. "With more than two dozen AI agents already live, and in production, Norstella is driving faster, more accurate decisions across forecasting, trial design, market access, and patient activation. When our clients move faster and smarter, the patients waiting for life-changing therapies are the ultimate beneficiaries."



Ask Ella delivers measurable productivity improvements while maintaining the accuracy standards that pharma demands. Critically, it manages the complexity of navigating against complex sets of data autonomously, against the industry's most trust data set. In doing so, it provides users with significant time savings, enabling them to focus on strategic decision making.

"Ask Ella is just part of our AI vision across all of our Norstella solutions" said Suzanne Caruso, Clinical & Strategic Intelligence President of Norstella. "Ask Ella is one proof point in a much larger shift in how our clients want to work within our solutions. Later this year we introduce our agentic platform built to harness, synthesize, and act on the most complex biopharma data in the industry."

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year's field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications - underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

About Evaluate Ltd

Since 1996, Evaluate has provided the life sciences industry with the data, insight and intelligence to facilitate confident decision making on high-value investments in treatments and markets. We enable our clients to embed our proprietary and industry data into their workflows, tools, and processes so they can work more effectively and efficiently. For more information about Evaluate, visit www.evaluate.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Norstella

Norstella is a global life sciences company whose brands - Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, Skipta, and The Dedham Group - provide cutting-edge technology, unparalleled data, and expert insights and consultancy across the drug development lifecycle. Norstella's AI engine supports decision-making across forecasting, clinical trial design and regulatory strategy, market access, and patient activation. With the patient at the center, Norstella smooths the path to life-saving therapies for patients and providers. For more information, visit Norstella and follow on LinkedIn.



About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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