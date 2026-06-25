CXApp Inc.: CXAI Introduces CXAI 2.0: The Agentic Operating Layer for Enterprises of All Sizes

Company Unveils Its Next Generation Enterprise AI Platform, Combining Intelligent Agents, Operational Intelligence, Production Deployments and Expanded Distribution to Accelerate Growth

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) ("CXAI" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered enterprise experience platforms, today announced the launch of CXAI 2.0, representing the next phase of the Company's evolution toward becoming the Agentic Operating Layer for Enterprises of All Sizes.

CXAI 2.0 expands the Company's vision beyond workplace experience software into enterprise-wide intelligent automation, combining its proprietary AI platform, operational intelligence capabilities, enterprise integrations, intelligent agent framework, and growing global distribution network to help organizations automate work, improve productivity, optimize operations, and make better business decisions through AI.

The announcement reflects the Company's strategic transformation into a broader enterprise AI platform positioned to serve both large enterprises and the underserved mid-market as organizations increasingly move from AI experimentation to production deployment.

"We believe AI is evolving from an application into the operating layer of the modern enterprise," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CXAI.

"CXAI 2.0 represents the next chapter in our evolution-from delivering workplace experience applications to enabling organizations of every size to operate more intelligently through autonomous AI. We believe our combination of enterprise-grade AI, operational intelligence, production deployments and expanding distribution positions us to become the Agentic Operating Layer for Enterprises of All Sizes."

"Importantly, we are no longer talking about future possibilities-we are deploying enterprise AI in production today. As organizations increasingly seek practical AI solutions that generate measurable business outcomes, we believe CXAI is uniquely positioned to help customers automate operations, improve productivity and accelerate growth while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

From AI Applications to the Enterprise Operating Layer

As enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence accelerates, organizations increasingly require more than standalone AI tools. They need an intelligent operating layer capable of connecting enterprise systems, people, workflows and data while orchestrating intelligent agents that work together across the business.

CXAI believes this represents the next evolution of enterprise software.

CXAI 2.0 is designed to become that operating layer by enabling organizations to deploy, orchestrate and govern intelligent AI agents capable of automating workflows, coordinating business processes, generating operational insights and supporting enterprise decision-making at scale.

Rather than replacing existing enterprise software, CXAI 2.0 is designed to sit above existing enterprise systems, connecting data, applications and workflows into a unified intelligent operating environment.

Market Validation Through Production Enterprise Deployments

CXAI's evolution is being driven by growing customer demand for practical AI solutions that deliver measurable operational outcomes.

The Company has now expanded beyond traditional workplace experience use cases with multiple production deployments, enterprise implementations and first-to-market AI pilots across several industries.

Most recently, two new multi-year enterprise agreements with Fortune 500 organizations are expected to onboard more than 50,000 employees across globally distributed offices.

In these deployments, CXAI is used to:

Automate reservations: a highly configurable rules engine manages desk, room and office bookings, including delegate and executive-assistant booking, QR-based check-in, and automatic release of unused space by location and space type

Coordinate scheduling: meeting room, office and conference-center reservations are managed in real time across Microsoft Exchange and Outlook environments

Guide employees: intelligent wayfinding routes employees turn-by-turn to booked spaces across web, mobile applications and on-site kiosks

Orchestrate systems: workflows are coordinated across enterprise systems, including Microsoft Teams and Copilot, single sign-on, HCM people data, IWMS, digital signage, collaboration tools and workplace services

Surface intelligence: operational insights on space utilization and occupancy trends support real estate, facilities and workplace decisions

CXAI believes these deployments demonstrate that enterprise customers are increasingly adopting AI in production environments where measurable business outcomes, governance and enterprise integration are essential.

Building the Enterprise Agentic AI Platform

At the center of CXAI 2.0 is SKY, the Company's next-generation platform for deploying and orchestrating intelligent AI agents across mid-market enterprise environments.

Core capabilities include:

Multi-agent orchestration

Workflow automation

Enterprise knowledge management

Operational intelligence

Predictive insights

Enterprise integrations

Governance and security

Cross-functional AI collaboration

Context-aware enterprise decision support

The platform is designed to help organizations deploy enterprise AI faster while maintaining governance, compliance and operational control required by large organizations.

Expanding Distribution and Market Reach

CXAI recently expanded its distribution strategy through the acquisition of EngineRoom, adding profitable recurring revenue, implementation expertise and an established customer base serving the fast-growing mid-market.

The acquisition significantly broadens CXAI's go-to-market capabilities while creating new opportunities to deploy SKY across a substantially larger addressable customer base.

Combined with the Company's enterprise customer relationships, CXAI now believes it has established a differentiated platform capable of serving organizations ranging from global Fortune 500 companies to growing mid-market businesses seeking practical AI solutions.

Management believes the combination of proprietary AI technology, production enterprise deployments and expanded implementation capabilities creates a scalable platform for long-term growth.

Positioned for One of Enterprise Software's Largest Opportunities

Industry analysts expect enterprise adoption of agentic AI to accelerate significantly over the coming years as organizations increasingly deploy intelligent agents to automate work, improve decision-making and augment employees.

According to Grand View Research, the enterprise agentic AI market is expected to grow from approximately $2.6 billion in 2024 to $24.5 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 46%.

CXAI believes its combination of:

Enterprise AI platform

Production customer deployments

Expanding recurring software revenue

Strategic acquisitions

Growing implementation capabilities

Broad enterprise integrations

positions the Company to participate in this rapidly expanding market opportunity.

Looking Ahead

CXAI believes the convergence of enterprise AI, intelligent agents, workflow automation and operational intelligence is creating a new category of software. The Company intends to be a leader in that category.

"Our vision is ambitious but simple," concluded Sheikh. "We are building the Agentic Operating Layer for Enterprises of All Sizes. By combining intelligent agents, enterprise data, operational intelligence and human expertise, we believe CXAI can help organizations operate more efficiently, make better decisions and create sustainable competitive advantages in an increasingly AI-driven world."

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) is building the Agentic Operating Layer for Enterprises of All Sizes. The Company's AI-native platform combines intelligent agents, enterprise data, operational intelligence and workflow automation to help organizations improve productivity, optimize operations and make better decisions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CXAI serves enterprise customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, media, consumer and other industries while expanding its reach into the global mid-market through strategic acquisitions and AI-powered solutions.

For more information, visit www.cxapp.com.

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/cxai-introduces-cxai-2.0-the-agentic-operating-layer-for-enterprises-1182176