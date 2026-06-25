RWS wins "Machine Translation Solution of Year" award for third year running

Latest AI Breakthrough win underscores RWS's leadership and innovation in enterprise AI translation

MAIDENHEAD, England, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, has won "Machine Translation Solution of the Year" at the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards for Language Weaver Pro - the latest sign of its accelerating momentum in enterprise AI translation.

Language Weaver Pro is RWS's most advanced AI translation solution. Built in partnership with Cohere, the 100+ billion parameter model is purpose-trained for translation and engineered to help enterprises and government organizations translate business-critical content with greater accuracy, fluency and security.

Launched in early 2026, Language Weaver Pro is purpose-built to handle context, ambiguity and complex content - including high-end marketing and creative copy. In both human-led and automated benchmarking, it outperformed competitors across sentence- and paragraph-level datasets spanning technical and marketing content.

"I couldn't be prouder of what the team has achieved with Language Weaver Pro," said Ben Faes, CEO of RWS. "Working with Cohere's scientists and our own linguists, we've created our most advanced translation model yet - and embedded it into a product that enterprises can actually run at scale, without runaway costs or the hallucinations that come with general-purpose AI."

Language Weaver Pro is also integrated across the Trados portfolio, putting advanced AI translation directly into the tools linguists and organizations already use throughout the localization process.

"Translation is one of the original AI applications, and yet it remains one of the few categories where the best consumer-grade output still falls short in the regulated, brand-sensitive environments that most enterprises actually operate in," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "RWS has built Language Weaver Pro to operate in exactly those environments, with a large language model purpose-built for translation, embedded linguistic expertise and the deployment flexibility that enterprises require."

Language Weaver Pro sits at the heart of RWS's Language Intelligence capability, combining multilingual AI models, RWS's linguistic expertise and secure language technology - giving organizations the accuracy, adaptability and governance to act on multilingual content in the most complex global environments.

This year's AI Breakthrough Awards attracted the strongest field in their near-decade history, with thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries across categories spanning Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics and Natural Language Processing - making RWS's third consecutive win all the more significant.

Learn more about Language Weaver Pro.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000624/RWS_2026_AI_Breakthrough_Award_winner_badges.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rws-wins-machine-translation-solution-of-year-award-for-third-year-running-302810830.html