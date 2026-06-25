New EV Company Amble Launches its First Vehicle: A Street-Legal Electric Buggy for a World Beyond Cars

Amble is today launching its first street legal electric vehicle, the Amble One. A new category of lightweight electric vehicles, purpose-built for short-range mobility

A new category of lightweight electric vehicles, purpose-built for short-range mobility The founding team brings together experience from Apple, Audi, Cowboy , forpeople and Estúdio Lisboa, placing Amble at the intersection of automotive design, electric mobility and experiential travel

, and Estúdio Lisboa, placing Amble at the intersection of automotive design, electric mobility and experiential travel Amble One is the first expression of the platform, with future vehicles planned for new use cases, environments and markets

2027 delivery slots are reserved for leading hospitality destinations. Orders are now open for individual customers in Europe and the United States, with first consumer deliveries starting in 2028. Starting from €20,000 / $25,000*

LISBON, Portugal, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amble, a newly launched electric vehicle company, today unveils its debut vehicle, Amble One, a reimagined electric buggy designed for places where cars do not belong. Open, minimal and designed around the experience of moving through a beautiful place, Amble One combines everyday usability with light off-road capability. Amble One is made for dusty roads, coastal paths, villages and neighbourhoods, and the kind of journeys that connect people to nature, community and discovery.

The company was founded in Portugal by José António Uva, entrepreneur behind São Lourenço do Barrocal, a 780-hectare Alentejo estate restored into one of Europe's leading rural retreats; Julian Hoenig, an industrial designer whose work spans Audi and Apple; Michael Tropper, designer and founder of London-based creative studio forpeople; and Adrien Roose, entrepreneur and co-founder of Cowboy, the design-led electric bike company.

Together, the founding team combines hospitality, industrial design and electric mobility experience, reflecting Amble's ambition to create a new category of lightweight electric vehicles for short-range journeys.

Adrien Roose, CEO and Co-Founder of Amble, said: "Cars are engineered for speed, distance and efficiency. Yet many journeys are short, and for those journeys the car is often too big, too complex and too expensive. Amble is our answer: a new kind of electric vehicle designed for short-range mobility, where the journey becomes part of the experience."

To "amble" is to move without urgency, with full attention to your surroundings. "Amble One is built to embody that idea in its open, simple design, with no unnecessary separation between interior and exterior, people and place," said Julian Hoenig, Co-Founder of Amble. "No doors to close you in, no unnecessary screens to pull you away. It is about the people on board and how they enjoy the world around them."

The team developed Amble One by approaching automotive design differently.

"We believe that when you slow down, the world opens up, and your relationship to everything around you changes," said Michael Tropper, Co-Founder of Amble. "We designed Amble One holistically, shaping the details, textures, materials and even the sounds." With durable materials such as aluminum, leather, cotton and cork, Amble One is designed not only to last, but to age beautifully.

Amble is backed by investors with experience across energy, mobility and hospitality, including Peter Rive, Co-Founder of SolarCity (Tesla Energy), Pete Phornprapha, co-owner of Siam Motors, and Joe Zadeh, former VP Product at Airbnb.

Amble has seen early demand from leading hospitality destinations, with interest from properties including Amangiri in Canyon Point, Mustique Island in the Caribbean, Six Senses Les Bordes in the Loire Valley, and Na Praia in Comporta. "The best hospitality properties obsess over every guest's touchpoint. Amble was built with the same thinking: a vehicle where the journey is part of the experience," said José António Uva.

Initial 2027 delivery slots are currently allocated, with a waiting list now open for 2028.

Amble One is the first expression of a broader platform for short-range electric mobility, with future vehicles planned for more urban environments.

Notes to Editors

For further media enquiries, please contact amble@wearetheromans.com

*Price: €20,000 / $25,000, before local taxes and fees.

About Amble

Amble is a Lisbon-based electric vehicle company designing open, lightweight vehicles for a world beyond cars. Founded by José Uva, Julian Hoenig, Michael Tropper and Adrien Roose, the company sits at the intersection of hospitality, automotive design and electric mobility. Its first vehicle, Amble One, reimagines the buggy for exceptional places, private estates and communities where the journey matters as much as the destination. First deliveries begin in late 2027, with a street-legal version following in 2028. For more information, visit www.driveamble.com.

About the Amble team

Adrien Roose, Co-Founder & CEO

Serial entrepreneur and founder of Cowboy, one of Europe's best-known design-led electric bike companies, backed by Index Ventures. Cowboy combined award-winning hardware, proprietary software and a direct-to-consumer model to create a new kind of connected mobility brand. Adrien brings to Amble a decade of experience building consumer products at the intersection of mobility, technology and design.

José António Uva, Co-Founder & Chairman

Visionary entrepreneur and hospitality developer. Founder of Estúdio Lisboa and creator of two of Portugal's most celebrated destinations: São Lourenço do Barrocal, a 780-hectare family estate in the Alentejo that he spent 14 years restoring into one of Europe's most acclaimed rural retreats; and Na Praia, a coastal ecological destination in Comporta set to open in 2027.

Julian Hoenig, Co-Founder & Design

One of the most accomplished industrial designers of his generation. His career spans Audi, where he worked on the design of the RSQ, A4, R8 and Q3, and Apple's design team, where he was lead designer on the Apple Watch, Vision Pro and Apple Car programme. He holds over 400 design patents.

Michael Tropper, Co-Founder & Creative

Globally recognised design and creative leader. He began his career at Ford's advanced design team before co-founding forpeople, a 120-person independent creative agency with offices in London and Amsterdam, known for its wide-ranging work with brands including NIO, Arc'teryx, Herman Miller and InterContinental Hotels Group.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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