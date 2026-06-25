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Actusnews Wire
25.06.2026 18:53 Uhr
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ROUGIER: Report on the Annual General Meeting of June 25, 2026

Press release Paris, June 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Report on the Annual General Meeting of June 25, 2026

The Annual General Meeting of ROUGIER SA, chaired by Mr. Francis Rougier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today.

Approval of resolutions

Shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to the Meeting, including:

  • the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025;
  • the allocation of 2025 earnings;
  • the related-party agreements referred to in Article L.225-38 of the French Commercial Code for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Renewal of Directors' terms of office

The General Meeting also renewed the terms of office of five current directors for a period of four financial years. These mandates will expire at the close of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2030 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2029.

The Board of Directors currently comprises seven members, including two independent directors.

The quorum and detailed voting results will be available soon on the French version of the Company's website (www.rougier.fr).

Financial calendar

Publication of 2026 half-year results: October 30, 2026.

About ROUGIER

Founded in 1923, ROUGIER is a market leader for certified African timber. Operating in Central Africa (Gabon and the Republic of Congo), ROUGIER is involved in the management of 100% responsible natural forests, certified with independent international labels, as well as industrial processing and international trade.

ISIN: FR0000037XXX - ALRGR

www.rougier.fr

Contact

Cyril Combe

rougier@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98889-rougier_communique_ag-25062026_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.