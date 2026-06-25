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ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2026 21:50 Uhr
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Keila Hoover, MD, Joins MiAngel as Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

Veteran clinical enterprise leader brings 23 years of practice and a six-location care network to the company, building the Trust Layer for AI in healthcare

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / MiAngel, Inc., the healthcare middleware company building the Trust Layer for AI, today announced that Keila Hoover, MD, has joined as Co-Founder, Chief Medical Officer, and Board Director.

Hoover brings 23 years of clinical practice and healthcare entrepreneurship. She is the CEO of Premium Healthcare, a six-location, multi-specialty network serving Miami-Dade County across primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, senior care, imaging, and laboratory services, with affiliations with four South Florida hospital systems. She also leads a 14-site clinical research operation running more than 60 active trials.

MiAngel is building governance infrastructure that makes AI safe to deploy in regulated, high-stakes environments. At its core is MiAngel Middleware AI, the company's cryptographic trust and governance layer. DeBrah, the company's first companion product built on that layer, is scheduled for soft launch in August 2026. The company's underlying technology is patent pending.

"MiAngel was always going to live or die on whether clinicians could trust it," said Rafael Mas, Founder and CEO of MiAngel. "Keila has spent her career accountable for real patient outcomes at real scale. Adding her completes a founding team built on three disciplines that do not overlap: infrastructure, software, and medicine. That is exactly the team this problem requires."

"AI is already in the exam room. The only question that matters is whether we can trust it with patients," said Keila Hoover, MD. "MiAngel is building the accountability layer that healthcare has always demanded of everything else. I am joining because the technology finally meets the standard of care."

Hoover joins a founding team that includes Mas, an enterprise software veteran of roughly 25 years, and Nikhil Misra, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. The company is advised on security and governance by Dr. Luis Noguerol, who was named the Certified Chief Information Security Officer of the Year worldwide in 2016.

About MiAngel, Inc.

MiAngel, Inc. is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Miami, building the Trust Layer for AI. Its MiAngel Middleware AI platform provides cryptographic governance for AI interactions in regulated environments, beginning with healthcare. Learn more at miangel.ai.

Media Contact
Rafael Mas, Founder and CEO
rafael.mas@miangel.ai

SOURCE: MiAngel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/keila-hoover-md-joins-miangel-as-co-founder-and-chief-medical-officer-1182594

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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