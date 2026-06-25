NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a five-for-one reverse split of SVC's issued and outstanding common shares. The reverse split is anticipated to become effective after the close of trading on or about July 6, 2026, subject to the completion of regulatory approvals and processes. As of the effective time of the reverse share split, each five shares of SVC's issued and outstanding common shares will be reclassified into one common share. As a result of the reverse share split, the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 647.7 million shares to approximately 129.5 million shares.The reverse share split will affect all shareholders proportionally and will not affect any shareholder's ownership percentage of SVC common shares, except for minor changes resulting from the payment of cash in lieu of the issuance of fractional shares. The company's common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "SVC", but with a new CUSIP number of 81761L 201. SVC's regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares is expected to remain at a rate of $0.05 per share ($0.20 per share per year), which is unchanged from previous distribution levels after giving effect to the pending five-for-one reverse share split.Shareholders should contact their broker or SVC's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, for any necessary assistance relating to the reverse share split after the effective time.About Service Properties TrustService Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust with over $10 billion invested in two asset categories: service-focused retail net lease properties and hotels. As of March 31, 2026, SVC owned 761 service-focused retail net lease properties with over 13.6 million square feet throughout the United States, and 93 hotels with over 21,000 guest rooms throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Canada. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and 40 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC's present intent, beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond SVC's control.For example:• This press release states that the five-for-one reverse share split is anticipated to become effective after the close of trading on or about July 6, 2026, subject to the completion of regulatory approvals and processes, and that the common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq. The reverse split is subject to certain customary conditions, including the receipt of Nasdaq approval, and SVC cannot be sure that the reverse share split will be completed within the expected timing, or at all. In addition, trading on Nasdaq is subject to SVC's satisfaction of the Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and SVC cannot assure you that it will continue to meet such requirements.• This press release also states that SVC's regular quarterly cash distribution rate is expected to remain at a rate of $0.05 per share per quarter or $0.20 per share per year, which is unchanged from previous distribution levels after giving effect to the five-for-one reverse share split. A possible implication of this statement is that SVC will continue to pay quarterly distributions of $0.05 per share per quarter or $0.20 per share per year in the future. In addition, the $0.05 distribution rate is subject to the completion of the reverse share split. Any distribution must be declared, and the distribution rate may be set and reset from time to time, by SVC's Board of Trustees. SVC's Board of Trustees considers many factors when setting or resetting SVC's distribution rate, including SVC's funds from operations and normalized funds from operations, cash available for distribution, requirements to maintain SVC's qualification for taxation as a REIT, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay SVC's obligations and fund its investments, limitations in SVC's debt agreements, the availability to SVC of debt and equity capital, SVC's dividend yield and its dividend yield compared to the dividend yields of other REITs, SVC's expectation of its future capital requirements and operating performance, SVC's expected needs for and availability of cash to pay its obligations and other factors deemed relevant by SVC's Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future distributions to SVC's shareholders may be increased or decreased and SVC cannot be sure as to the rate at which future distributions will be paid.You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq. No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.ContactsKevin Barry, Senior Director, Investor Relations(617) 796-8232

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