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Actusnews Wire
26.06.2026 09:23 Uhr
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ODIOT SA: Notice of Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, 13 July 2026

Notice of Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on

Monday, 13 July 2026

Paris, June 26, 2026 - 9 a.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces the holding of a Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on 13 July 2026.

The shareholders of ODIOT S.A. are hereby notified that a Combined General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday, 13 July 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, 11 avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris.

At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposed transfer of the Company's listing to Euronext Growth Paris, and a proposal to raise to 80 the age limit applicable to one-third of the members of the Board of Directors.

A notice of the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) on Friday, June 26, 2026, and is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations).

All documents relating to the General Meeting have been made available on the Company's website.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98884-20260626_pr-odiot-sa-agm-20260713-en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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