Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Galaxy Broadband, Expanding Communications and Connectivity Capabilities Across Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Crown Capital Partners Inc. to acquire Galaxy Broadband Communications, a Canadian leader in satellite communications and remote connectivity solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Calian will acquire Galaxy for $24 million in upfront consideration, with additional earnout consideration of $27.5 million conditional on performance over the next three years. The transaction is expected to close in Calian's fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, applicable regulatory approvals and the approval of Crown's debenture holders. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Galaxy Broadband delivers secure and resilient communications and connectivity solutions to government, defence, critical infrastructure and remote community customers across Canada. For over three decades, the company has been a recognized leader in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite deployment, private wireless and multi-orbit connectivity solutions, supporting organizations operating in some of Canada's most remote and challenging environments, including Northern Canada.

"Galaxy Broadband is a highly strategic addition to Calian's communications and connectivity portfolio," said Patrick Houston, Chief Executive Officer, Calian. "Galaxy has built a strong reputation delivering reliable connectivity solutions to government, defence, critical infrastructure and remote community customers across Canada. Its satellite communications and multi-orbit expertise complement Calian's existing capabilities and expand our ability to support customers operating in complex and remote environments. Upon closing, we look forward to welcoming the Galaxy team to Calian and building on their strong customer relationships."

Expanding Communications and Connectivity Capabilities

Reliable communications infrastructure plays an increasingly important role in supporting defence operations, public safety, critical infrastructure and economic development across Canada, particularly in remote and northern regions where connectivity is essential.

Galaxy Broadband brings established relationships with key federal, territorial government organizations, critical infrastructure operators and businesses operating throughout Northern and remote Canada. The transaction is expected to enhance Calian's ability to deliver integrated communications and connectivity solutions by combining Galaxy's connectivity expertise with Calian's capabilities across communications infrastructure, cybersecurity, defence technologies and remote service delivery.

"From our first day in business, Galaxy has been committed to serving customers in some of Canada's most remote regions with reliable, resilient communications," said Rick Hodgkinson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Broadband. "In Calian, we have found a partner that shares our values, our commitment to people and our dedication to customer success. The alignment between our teams, our culture and our mission-critical focus is strong. Together, we will be well positioned to continue supporting customers and communities that depend on secure and reliable communications every day."

The addition of Galaxy Broadband is expected to further strengthen Calian's ability to support resilient communities, digital infrastructure and essential services across Northern and remote regions.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

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