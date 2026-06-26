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WKN: A0RF8Q | ISIN: CA68616T1093 | Ticker-Symbol: OEX
Stuttgart
26.06.26 | 10:31
1,336 Euro
-1,91 % -0,026
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OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3351,39810:57
1,3331,40010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 00:36 Uhr
32 Leser
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Orezone Gold Corporation: Orezone Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, ASX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") reports that all resolutions from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved with 52.89% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company represented at the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeFor% ForAgainst% Against
Julian Babarczy304,912,88492.14%26,022,3517.86%
Patrick Downey327,146,98798.86%3,788,2481.14%
Rob Doyle329,733,04099.64%1,202,1960.36%
Kate Harcourt329,932,36099.70%1,002,8760.30%
Sean Harvey323,074,93997.62%7,860,2962.38%
Tara Hassan327,046,46698.82%3,888,7701.18%

Deloitte LLP was appointed as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.

The "Report of Voting Results", which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, discloses the detailed voting results for the above resolutions. For additional details, please also see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 13, 2026.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million gold ounces to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Mallough
Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com:

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.