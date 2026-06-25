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WKN: A1J0SW | ISIN: US57686G1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 68M
Stuttgart
26.06.26 | 10:31
170,00 Euro
-1,16 % -2,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
MATSON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATSON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,00174,0011:01
170,00174,0010:33
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 22:10 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Matson, Inc.: Matson Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.38 Per Share

HONOLULU, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.38 per common share. The dividend represents a two-cent, or 5.6%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend and will be paid on September 3, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2026.

"This announcement marks the fourteenth consecutive annual increase to Matson's quarterly dividend," said Matt Cox, Matson's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The increase reflects the strength of our business and confidence in our long-term free cash flow growth. We will continue to be disciplined in our approach to capital allocation and are committed to the return of excess capital to shareholders through the execution of share repurchases after funding our dividend, supporting our operations with maintenance capital, and investing in growth opportunities, while maintaining an investment grade balance sheet."

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, which includes cargo from other Asia origins, provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statement, including but not limited to, statements about capital allocation plans, the timing, manner and volume of repurchases of common shares pursuant to the repurchase program, and use of excess cash. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This release should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC through the date of this release, which identify important factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this release. We do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Matson, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.