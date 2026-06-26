OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nevada King Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NKG; OTCQX: NKGFF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nevada King Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Nevada King Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NKGFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

John Sclodnick, CEO of Nevada King commented: "Trading on the OTCQX is a major milestone that directly supports our strategy to expand Nevada King's reach across North American capital markets. This upgrade significantly enhances our visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors by providing a more transparent, highly accessible, and efficient platform to trade our stock."

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada.

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com