Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - J. Cameron Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Robinson Energy Limited ("Robinson Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROB), joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





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"Closing the market in our first week as a public company is a milestone for everyone who helped build Robinson Energy," said J. Cameron Bailey, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our listing gives us the platform to advance one of Papua New Guinea's most significant undeveloped gas resources and to supply secure, long-term energy to the Asian markets that need it."

Robinson Energy is an emerging upstream energy company focused on the responsible development of liquids-rich natural gas resources in Papua New Guinea. The Company's principal asset is its 100%-held Petroleum Retention License 62 (PRL 62) in the Western Province, which hosts multiple gas discoveries with an independently certified best-estimate (2C) contingent resource of approximately 198 million barrels of oil equivalent, evaluated in accordance with National Instrument 51-101. Robinson Energy is advancing these resources to help meet growing demand for reliable energy across the Asia-Pacific region.

To learn more, please visit: www.robinson-energy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303150

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange