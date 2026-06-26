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WKN: A1H5ZE | ISIN: CA77519R1029 | Ticker-Symbol: 16R
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:11
4,140 Euro
-0,48 % -0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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ROGERS SUGAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2004,30011:16
4,1804,30026.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 23:12 Uhr
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Rogers Sugar Inc.: Rogers Sugar Announces Extention of Collective Agreement at Taber Refinery

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Company" or "Rogers Sugar") (TSX: RSI) today announced that the ''United Food and Commercial Workers Union'' representing the employees at its Taber sugar beet refinery has ratified the extension of its current collective agreement to March 2032.

The Taber refinery employs about 120 unionized workers. Over the past few months, the Company and the union have met on several occasions with the objective of extending the current collective agreement signed in 2022 and scheduled to expire in March 2027.

"The extension of the term of the current collective agreement to March 2032 shows the commitment both parties are making to the sugar beet industry in Alberta,'' said Mike Walton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Sugar. "We are committed to our operations in Alberta, as the extension of the collective agreement of the Taber sugar beet refinery follows the recent long-term supply agreement we signed with the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers. These agreements will anchor our continued commitment to our customers in Western Canada strengthening our position as a leading supplier to the Canadian food industry."

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are mainly marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of Lantic Maple Inc. (formerly known as The Maple Treat Corporation) and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. Lantic Maple Inc. operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec, and in Websterville, Vermont. Lantic Maple Inc. products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and sold under various brand names. For more information about Rogers please visit our website at www.LanticRogers.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Jean-Se´bastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Tel: (514) 940-4350

investors@lantic.ca
Website: www.lanticrogers.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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