XMax Inc.: XMax Announces Up to Approximately US$25 million in AI API-Related Service Contracts and Expansion into GPU-as-a-Service

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (Nasdaq: XMAX) ("XMax" or the "Company") today announced a significant commercial milestone in its artificial intelligence business, reporting that since launching its AI platform initiative, the Company has executed multiple AI model API service agreements with an aggregate contractual value of up to approximately US$25 million, subject to actual service usage and consumption levels.

The executed agreements cover enterprise AI model API services, cloud infrastructure integration, and value-added AI platform services. The contracts are structured to support enterprise customers seeking scalable AI inference capabilities, secure API connectivity, cloud deployment, technical support, and usage-based commercial models.

The Company believes the execution of these agreements demonstrates increasing commercial adoption of its AI platform and validates its strategy of providing enterprise-grade AI infrastructure and model access solutions.

In parallel with its API business, XMax has officially entered the GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) market through the execution of its first commercial GPU service agreement. The GPUaaS business complements the Company's API platform by providing dedicated high-performance GPU computing resources to enterprise customers with artificial intelligence training, inference, and high-performance computing requirements.

By combining AI API services with GPU infrastructure offerings, XMax is building an integrated AI computing ecosystem capable of supporting customers across multiple layers of AI deployment-from model access and inference APIs to dedicated compute infrastructure.

"Our objective has always been to build an enterprise AI platform capable of serving customers with scalable infrastructure and flexible commercial solutions," said Mr. Lu, CEO of XMax Inc. "The execution of AI API service agreements with an aggregate contractual value of up to approximately $25 million, together with our expansion into GPU-as-a-Service, represents meaningful progress in executing our AI growth strategy. We believe these milestones establish an important commercial foundation for the continued expansion of our AI business."

The Company expects to continue expanding both its AI API platform and GPU infrastructure offerings while pursuing additional enterprise customers, strategic partnerships, and international market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated customer demand, future commercial opportunities, expected growth of the Company's AI business, expansion of GPU services, strategic partnerships, and future financial performance. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. XMAX Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XMAX), formerly known as Nova LifeStyle, Inc., is a diversified company engaged in the design, sourcing, and distribution of contemporary furniture, as well as the development of artificial intelligence technologies and applications. The Company operates through an established global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels, serving a broad customer base. In addition, the Company is expanding into artificial intelligence technologies, including AI software and platform-based services through its wholly owned subsidiary XMax AI Inc., to support future growth. By leveraging both its core operations and emerging technologies, the Company aims to drive diversification and long-term value creation.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com