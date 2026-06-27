Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 27.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brasiliens Moment für seltene Erden ist gekommen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEVM | ISIN: US66979P3001 | Ticker-Symbol: 15N
Lang & Schwarz
26.06.26 | 07:00
0,580 Euro
-100,00 % -0,580
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5800,58026.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2026 01:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XMax Inc.: XMax Announces Up to Approximately US$25 million in AI API-Related Service Contracts and Expansion into GPU-as-a-Service

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (Nasdaq: XMAX) ("XMax" or the "Company") today announced a significant commercial milestone in its artificial intelligence business, reporting that since launching its AI platform initiative, the Company has executed multiple AI model API service agreements with an aggregate contractual value of up to approximately US$25 million, subject to actual service usage and consumption levels.

The executed agreements cover enterprise AI model API services, cloud infrastructure integration, and value-added AI platform services. The contracts are structured to support enterprise customers seeking scalable AI inference capabilities, secure API connectivity, cloud deployment, technical support, and usage-based commercial models.

The Company believes the execution of these agreements demonstrates increasing commercial adoption of its AI platform and validates its strategy of providing enterprise-grade AI infrastructure and model access solutions.

In parallel with its API business, XMax has officially entered the GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) market through the execution of its first commercial GPU service agreement. The GPUaaS business complements the Company's API platform by providing dedicated high-performance GPU computing resources to enterprise customers with artificial intelligence training, inference, and high-performance computing requirements.

By combining AI API services with GPU infrastructure offerings, XMax is building an integrated AI computing ecosystem capable of supporting customers across multiple layers of AI deployment-from model access and inference APIs to dedicated compute infrastructure.

"Our objective has always been to build an enterprise AI platform capable of serving customers with scalable infrastructure and flexible commercial solutions," said Mr. Lu, CEO of XMax Inc. "The execution of AI API service agreements with an aggregate contractual value of up to approximately $25 million, together with our expansion into GPU-as-a-Service, represents meaningful progress in executing our AI growth strategy. We believe these milestones establish an important commercial foundation for the continued expansion of our AI business."

The Company expects to continue expanding both its AI API platform and GPU infrastructure offerings while pursuing additional enterprise customers, strategic partnerships, and international market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated customer demand, future commercial opportunities, expected growth of the Company's AI business, expansion of GPU services, strategic partnerships, and future financial performance. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. XMAX Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XMAX), formerly known as Nova LifeStyle, Inc., is a diversified company engaged in the design, sourcing, and distribution of contemporary furniture, as well as the development of artificial intelligence technologies and applications. The Company operates through an established global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels, serving a broad customer base. In addition, the Company is expanding into artificial intelligence technologies, including AI software and platform-based services through its wholly owned subsidiary XMax AI Inc., to support future growth. By leveraging both its core operations and emerging technologies, the Company aims to drive diversification and long-term value creation.

Investor Relations Contact
ICR LLC.
XMaxIR@icrinc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.