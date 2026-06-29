Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - DEEP Robotics, a global pioneer in embodied AI and advanced robotics, hosted its 2026 Global Partner Conference, gathering over 500 international partners, industry experts, and researchers. The conference focused on a pivotal industry turning point: transitioning embodied AI from technical validation to large-scale commercialization. During the event, DEEP Robotics announced its new development roadmap, introduced an open global partner ecosystem, and showcased its latest technologies.





(On-site shot of DEEP Robotics Global Partner Conference)

A Strategic Shift: From Single Products to Integrated Ecosystems

As the global robotics sector enters a crucial commercialization phase, singular hardware or software solutions are no longer sufficient to build long-term barriers.





(Zhu Qiuguo, Founder & CEO of DEEP Robotics, delivers a speech to guests)

"The core competitiveness of future robotics enterprises will hinge on five integrated capabilities: versatile hardware platforms, advanced AI agents, scenario-specific solutions, robust supply chain ecosystems, and comprehensive service networks," said Zhu Qiuguo, CEO of DEEP Robotics. "The future will be defined by those who can deploy reliable, scalable solutions in real-world scenarios and continuously deliver tangible value to global clients."

The "1+X+N" Blueprint for Global Embodied AI

To address these market demands, DEEP Robotics introduced its "1+X+N" strategic framework designed to streamline deployment across diverse global industries:

"1" (The Universal Brain): A unified, proprietary embodied "brain" integrating perception, decision-making, and motion control to power the company's entire range of products.

"X" (Versatile Physical Forms): Diverse physical platforms-including humanoid, wheeled-legged, and quadruped robots--engineered to adapt to complex and varied physical environments.

"N" (Diverse Industry Scenarios): Tailored, standardized solutions designed to create a closed loop of commercial value in industries such as energy, manufacturing, logistics, and public services.





(Live scene of DEEP Robotics Global Partner Conference)

Through the "1+X+N" strategy, DEEP Robotics has established a complete closed loop spanning foundational intelligence, multi-form hardware, and standardized scenario-specific solutions. This framework delivers a threefold guarantee of technology, product maturity, and market viability for global partners. Moving forward, the company will continue to increase R&D investment, prioritizing the commercialization of humanoid robots and the development of large-scale models for embodied AI.

Building a Technical Moat Through Proprietary Innovation

Emphasizing proprietary technology as the company's ultimate competitive moat, Li Chao, Co-founder and CTO of DEEP Robotics, outlined the company's multi-stage technical journey, which progressed through four distinct phases: core technology breakthrough, real-world scenario validation, product category expansion, and intelligent upgrade.

To address the challenges of complex terrain, diverse scenarios, and harsh environments, DEEP Robotics has pioneered breakthroughs in three critical areas: agile motion control, intelligent perception planning, and high-performance system-level hardware design. These innovations have enabled the development of industry-grade quadruped robot systems, which are currently being deployed at scale in sectors such as energy, emergency response, and security.





(Live scene of DEEP Robotics Global Partner Conference)

Looking ahead, the company will continue to advance its proprietary embodied brain technology. DEEP Robotics plans to deepen its focus across four strategic dimensions: scenario-led technology development, building a unified multi-form hardware base, full-stack proprietary hardware-software integration, and data-driven evolution. This long-term approach will sustain the continuous evolution and large-scale commercialization of its robotics technology.

Expanding the Full-Stack Product Portfolio: Humanoid and Quadruped Robotics

A major highlight of the conference was the update on the DEEP Robotics DR02, an industry-grade, all-weather humanoid robot. Having successfully completed its core technical validation, the DR02 has officially launched for commercial application in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the scale-up of humanoid robots.





(Promotional poster of DR02 all-weather industrial humanoid robot launched for commercial mass application)

DEEP Robotics also showcased its market-leading quadruped platforms. Driven by proprietary breakthroughs in agile motion control, intelligent perception, and robust hardware design, the company's systems have already been successfully deployed across more than 1,200 real-world industry scenarios globally, ranging from automated infrastructure inspections to emergency firefighting.





(Live scene of DEEP Robotics Global Partner Conference)

Upgrading Global Delivery and Support Networks

To support its rapid international expansion, DEEP Robotics has established an advanced, digitized manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 20,000 units, ensuring stable global delivery.





(Categorized exhibition of standardized robot solutions for emergency firefighting, energy inspection and other industries)

Additionally, the company introduced an upgraded global sales and service model built on a collaborative "Sales-Presales-Delivery" triangle. By offering tiered regional partnerships, training resources, and technical support, DEEP Robotics empowers local distributors and service partners to deliver end-to-end, localized turnkey solutions.

A Truly Global Footprint

Today, DEEP Robotics' business footprint spans over 45 countries and regions across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.





(Categorized exhibition of standardized robot solutions for emergency firefighting, energy inspection and other industries)

During the conference, several multinational technology conglomerates, global logistics giants, and leading research institutions presented successful case studies of their collaborations with DEEP Robotics. These presentations highlighted diverse applications-including automated warehouse deliveries, retail guide assistance, and co-development of open-source embodied AI operating systems-demonstrating the high adaptability and maturity of DEEP Robotics' technology.





( Conference scene of DEEP Robotics Global Partner Summit)

Looking forward, DEEP Robotics remains committed to deepening its global localization efforts, working hand-in-hand with partners to unlock the potential of the trillion-dollar embodied AI market and bring intelligent, reliable robotic solutions to industries worldwide.

About DEEP Robotics

DEEP Robotics is a global leader in the development and commercialization of embodied AI and advanced robotic systems, including quadruped and humanoid platforms. Dedicated to empowering industries with cutting-edge technology, the company's products are widely utilized in industrial inspection, public safety, emergency response, and scientific research globally.

Source: DEEP Robotics

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303225

Source: China Newswire