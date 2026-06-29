Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Introduces Super Pure Rare Earth Carbonate

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the successful development of Super Pure Rare Earth Carbonate ("SPREC"), a rare earth carbonate product containing approximately 99% of rare earths content, representing a significant advancement over conventional Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate ("MREC").

SPREC has been developed through Aclara's pilot plant in Santiago, Chile, where the Company is fine-tuning its processing technology. This new stage is intended to be applied to the Carina Project in Brazil and the Penco Module in Chile. The innovation leverages its solvent extraction ("SX") know-how developed through Aclara's U.S. downstream separation platform and applies it upstream within its Circular Mineral Harvesting ("CMH") process. The resulting product will be a carbonate of unique quality and heavy rare earths concentration, projected to be markedly reliable during its separation into rare earth oxides. The CAPEX and OPEX of the process are not expected to be material when added to the CMH process.

Production of SPREC at Aclara's pilot plant in Chile

Compared with conventional MREC, SPREC is expected to offer several strategic and technical advantages, including:

Approximately 99% of rare earths content, compared with conventional MREC where rare earth concentration can be as low as 40%;

Elimination of impurities that may affect downstream separation into individual rare earth oxides;

Improved flexibility to blend production from the Carina Project and Penco Module, so that products from both operations can be efficiently separated together using the same SX circuit;

Significantly upgraded heavy rare earths concentration;

Reduced logistics costs through the transportation of a lower volume, higher-value product; and

Increased value creation in Brazil and Chile by incorporating advanced processing SX technology within the Circular Mineral Harvesting process.

By upgrading the quality of its intermediate product at the source, the Company expects to improve the efficiency, flexibility and competitiveness of its downstream processing operations. Aclara will continue advancing pilot-scale validation and process optimization in Santiago as part of its broader engineering and development work for the Carina Project and Penco Module. The Company expects SPREC to become the standard intermediate rare earth product produced from both projects upon commencement of commercial operations.

Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara, commented: "SPREC is a value-added product that results from applying its solvent extraction technology within our operations in Brazil and Chile. Our objective is to reduce operational risk at the separation plant, and this new stage allows us to significantly reduce impurities, which are precisely the main source of complexity in the solvent extraction plant. Also, as we intend to separate the rare earths coming from Brazil and Chile as a blend, having the purest possible carbonate reduces variability in the separation stage. Finally, this innovation not only simplifies downstream separation but also allows Brazil and Chile to capture more value from their mineral resources, as they will be exporting a higher value-added product. At Aclara we are building a competitive advantage by designing together all the stages, from mine to alloys, of our integrated supply chain, resulting in evident advantages in costs, efficiencies and speed to production."

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: statements regarding the development, validation, optimization and potential commercial application of SPREC; the expected purity, quality, composition and benefits of SPREC; the expected application of SPREC technology to the Carina Project and the Penco Module; the potential benefits of SPREC, including improved downstream separation, feedstock blending, heavy rare earth concentration, logistics costs and value creation in Brazil and Chile; the Company's ability to incorporate solvent extraction know-how into its mine and concentration flowsheet; the expected role of SPREC within Aclara's integrated rare earth supply chain; the advancement of pilot-scale validation and engineering activities; and the Company's development plans, strategy and future operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile and Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; dependence on relations and agreements with local communities; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may not be able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Project. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramón Barúa Costa

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@aclara-re.com

Media Inquiries:

Nancy Thompson

Nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aclara-introduces-super-pure-rare-earth-carbonate-%22sprec%22-1183578