Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Receives Final WDEQ Authorization to Transport Uranium-Loaded Resin from Shirley Basin to Lost Creek

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, is pleased to announce a significant regulatory milestone for its Shirley Basin Project. The Company has received final authorization from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) Uranium Recovery Program (URP) to advance from limited operations to full-scale uranium in situ recovery (ISR) operations, including transport of uranium-loaded resin from its Shirley Basin ISR mine to the Company's Lost Creek processing facility.

The authorization follows a comprehensive preoperational inspection conducted by WDEQ staff pursuant to Radioactive Materials License WYSUA-2010. The WDEQ verified that all required safety systems, operating procedures, staffing, radiation safety programs and environmental monitoring programs were sufficient for safe operations and protective of human health and the environment.

Uranium recovery operations commenced at Shirley Basin in April 2026, and to date, an estimated 10,500 pounds of uranium have been loaded onto resin. Shipments of loaded resin to Lost Creek will commence in the coming weeks as wellfield flow rates are steadily increased to full commercial levels.

Integrated Satellite Production Strategy

The authorization advances Shirley Basin into full wellfield recovery operations and enables uranium-loaded resin to be transported to Lost Creek for final processing and recovery. By leveraging Lost Creek's established central processing plant for elution, precipitation, drying and drumming, Ur-Energy avoids duplicative infrastructure, improves capital efficiency and supports the scalable ramp-up of its second ISR operation.

Matthew Gili, President and CEO, commented: "Receiving this regulatory authorization is a pivotal milestone for both Shirley Basin and Ur-Energy. It advances Shirley Basin from development into an active uranium-producing operation and strengthens our position as a reliable domestic producer with two operating ISR assets. Our teams have worked diligently to meet the highest standards of safety and environmental compliance, and we are excited to begin transporting uranium-loaded resin to Lost Creek as we expand production to help meet growing demand for U.S. uranium."

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U3O8 since operations began, and the Shirley Basin ISR operation in central Wyoming, where uranium recovery commenced in April 2026. Lost Creek and Shirley Basin have combined annual licensed production and toll-processing capacity of 4.2 million pounds of U3O8.

Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Ur-Energy's common shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." The Company's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming, and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information

Valerie Kimball

IR Director

Valerie.Kimball@ur-energy.com

720-460-8534

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., statements regarding the timing and commencement of uranium-loaded resin shipments from Shirley Basin to Lost Creek; the ramp-up of wellfield flow rates and uranium recovery operations at Shirley Basin to full commercial levels; the Company's ability to process Shirley Basin resin at Lost Creek; the anticipated capital efficiency, scalability and other operational benefits of integrating the Company's two Wyoming ISR operations; and the Company's ability to expand domestic uranium production to help meet growing demand for U.S. uranium) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such terms, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will" be taken, occur, be achieved or have the potential to occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; uranium grades and recoveries varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development; and other factors described in the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management's beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of this release. Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect changes in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-receives-final-wdeq-authorization-to-transport-uranium-loaded-resin-fr-1183644