Helium Evolution Announces Saskatchewan Land Tenure Cost Savings, Adjacent Crown Land Sale Results, and OTCQB Listing

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land position in North America among publicly traded companies, is pleased to announce three recent developments reinforcing the value of its Saskatchewan land base and broadening its access to capital markets: a material reduction in land retention costs following updated provincial regulations; strong competitive bidding for adjacent Crown helium lands in the Province's most recent public land offering; and the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States.

Saskatchewan Land Tenure Update

The Government of Saskatchewan has updated its helium land tenure framework, materially reducing the Company's land retention costs and extending tenure certainty across its Saskatchewan land base.

Under the revised framework, over 5 million acres of HEVI's Crown helium lands will be eligible for conversion to new six-year terms at annual rental rates ranging between $0.02 and $0.10 per acre, while approximately 0.1 million acres have been converted to 21-year leases at a revised rate of $0.50 per acre through 2030. This reduction in land carrying costs will allow the Company to allocate capital toward higher-impact helium exploration and development activities, expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The updated framework reflects the thoughtful policy approach of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources, under the leadership of Minister Chris Beaudry, recognizing that helium exploration and development cycles are generally longer than conventional oil and gas cycles before commercial production is achieved. The new land tenure framework acknowledges the substantial exploration and development investment already made by HEVI and other helium developers in establishing Saskatchewan as a commercial helium basin and creates policy certainty to support further private investment.

"Saskatchewan has established itself as one of the most competitive jurisdictions in the world for helium development, with a 4.25% royalty rate, a modernized land tenure system, and now this latest land sale result reinforcing the value of a basin that continues to attract serious capital," said Malcolm Adams, President and CEO of HEVI. "Together, these developments underscore both the improving economics of our existing land position and the growing recognition of southern Saskatchewan as a world-class helium basin."

"For HEVI, this is a meaningful and positive policy change," said Adams. "It reduces our annual land carrying costs by more than 90%, strengthens the value of our Saskatchewan land position, and allows us to direct more capital toward exploration and development for the benefit of our shareholders."

Saskatchewan Crown Land Offering Results

Separately, the Province's most recent Crown helium and associated gases public offering, held June 22, 2026, generated total proceeds of approximately $15.9 million across 660,597 acres. Bidding was particularly strong for parcels located adjacent to HEVI's north-east land, with the winning bids on multiple parcels ranging between approximately $41 and $81 per acre, materially above the offering's overall average. HEVI views this result as continued third-party validation of the value of its Saskatchewan land base.

HEVI operates within a proven helium basin with established commercial production dating back to 1963 and is strategically positioned to serve growing global demand across North American, European and Asian markets for decades to come. Saskatchewan's resource base, established service sector, competitive royalty framework and modernized land tenure system provide a strong foundation for continued helium industry growth, including the potential to support helium liquefaction capacity in Canada and strengthen domestic liquid helium supply security.

HEVI extends its appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan, the Ministry of Energy and Resources and Minister Chris Beaudry for their leadership and constructive engagement with the helium industry. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with the province, industry partners and other stakeholders as it advances its exploration and development projects over the next decade.

OTCQB Listing

HEVI is also pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "HEEVF." HEVI's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HEVI."

"Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone for Helium Evolution," said Adams. "It puts our story directly in front of U.S. investors at a pivotal time, as we advance our helium exploration and development program in Saskatchewan."

The OTCQB listing is expected to provide several benefits to the Company and its shareholders, including:

Direct trading access for U.S. retail and institutional investors;

Improved trading liquidity in the U.S. market;

Simplified trading through existing U.S. brokerage accounts; and

Greater exposure to North American energy and resource-focused investment audiences.

HEVI remains focused on progressing its exploration portfolio in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its previously announced seismic interpretation and drilling programs.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned 'deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Adams, President & CEO

Kristi Kunec, CFO Phone: 1-587-330-2459

Email: info@heliumevolution.ca

Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium; capital availability; anticipated cost savings resulting from Saskatchewan's revised land tenure regulations; the anticipated renewal and terms of the Company's Crown helium lands; the expected reduction in land carrying costs and associated cost savings; the Company's ability to reallocate capital toward helium exploration and development activities; the timing of future exploration and development activities, including drilling plans; the growth and development of Saskatchewan's helium industry; future helium demand and market opportunities; the potential development of helium liquefaction capacity in Canada; the enhancement of shareholder value; and the future growth and prospects of the Company and Saskatchewan's helium industry; the Company's future business plans, objectives and strategies; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's OTCQB listing, including increased visibility among U.S. investors, enhanced liquidity, broader market exposure, improved access to capital markets, and the Company's ability to attract new investors and create shareholder value; and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: changes to applicable laws, regulations, or government policies; delays or changes in the implementation and renewal of the land permits; fluctuations in helium prices and market demand; exploration and development risks; operational and technical challenges; financing risks; environmental and permitting risks; fluctuations in trading volumes and liquidity on the OTCQB Venture Market; changes in U.S. investor demand; and general economic, market, and industry conditions.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.