Avante Corp.: Avante Announces Agreement With Target Park To Deploy Mast Units In Above-ground Parking Facilities Across Canada And The United State

- Avante has entered into a partnership agreement with Target Park to deploy its MAST units across above-ground parking lots in Canada and the United States. MAST will serve as the primary security layer across Target Park locations, addressing the safety challenges inherent to open-air parking environments.
- The engagement is structured with a forward-looking technology roadmap, with a planned evolution into automated parking services including vehicle identification, real-time lot monitoring, and streamlined customer access, expanding Avante's recurring revenue base and demonstrating MAST's scalability beyond traditional security applications.
TORONTO, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) ("Avante" or the "Company") a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that Target Park Group Inc. ("Target Park"), a commercial parking operator dedicated to identifying and revitalizing underutilized parking facilities across Canada and the United States, has selected Avante's Mobile Automated Surveillance Tower ("MAST") platform to deliver mobile, intelligent, real-time security across its above-ground parking portfolio.
MAST is Avante's next-generation mobile security and surveillance tower, designed for remote and high-risk environments where fixed infrastructure is impractical or insufficient. Powered by solar energy with generator backup and operating on cellular connectivity, MAST requires no local power or network connections and integrates Avante's HALO technology to provide autonomous surveillance and real-time threat detection.
Under the terms of the agreement, Avante will deploy MAST towers across select Target Park's above-ground lots in Canada and the United States, providing 24/7 surveillance. MAST's AI-powered surveillance capabilities with human-verified monitoring through Avante's Control Centre, will provide Target Park proactive threat detection and rapid incident response across its facilities. Target Park has 700+ parking locations across Canada and the United States.
Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented, "This agreement with Target Park reflects exactly the kind of partnership MAST was built for. We are not simply providing security, we are laying the groundwork for a smarter, technology-enabled operation. The ability to begin with a security mandate and evolve into automated parking services is a compelling demonstration of MAST's scalability and the recurring value it can deliver to operators like Target Park."
Chris Sakkas, Chief Operating Officer of Target Park, commented, "Partnering with Avante and deploying MAST across our portfolio allows us to immediately elevate safety and security across our parking facilities while setting the stage for future innovation. Today, MAST provides us with a reliable, intelligent security layer that helps protect our assets and customers in real time. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity to leverage the same platform to enhance operational efficiency through automated parking capabilities, making our facilities smarter, more accessible, and more valuable over time."
The engagement is structured with a forward-looking technology roadmap. In the initial phase, MAST will serve as the primary security layer across Target Park locations across Canada, addressing the safety challenges inherent to open-air parking environments. As the deployment matures, MAST's HALO infrastructure will be leveraged to enable automated parking services including vehicle identification, real-time lot monitoring, and streamlined customer access, allowing Target Park to extract additional operational value from the same platform without incremental hardware investment.
ABOUT AVANTE CORP.:
Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XX". For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.
ABOUT TARGET PARK GROUP:
Established in 2006 to service a neglected market within the parking industry, Target Park identifies and revitalizes facilities and spaces that are either inefficiently operated or whose commercial parking potential has yet to be realized. A commercial parking operator, Target Park manages parking facilities, finances their design and development, and provides consultation to landlords on all parking and property management matters. Focused on creating new opportunities for its partners and improving the parking experience for its customers, Target Park is guided by a set of core objectives: customer and landlord satisfaction, employee satisfaction, environmental responsibility, effective and efficient operations, community involvement, and a commitment to research and technology.
Emmanuel Mounouchos
Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.
416-923-6984
manny@avantesecurity.com
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully deploy MAST units across applicable Target Park locations and achieve the anticipated operational, commercial, and technological outcomes contemplated by the partnership agreement, as well as anticipated growth from acquisitions, new service offerings and from the development and deployment of new technologies and the list of risk factors identified in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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