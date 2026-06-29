Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Andrei copper-gold porphyry target, located within the Company's 100%-owned Newmont Lake Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. (figure 1)

Enduro's 2026 Phase One exploration program will include a total of approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling at Andrei, as set out in the Company's press release dated June 22, 2026. This inaugural drill program targets an open-ended 4-kilometre combined chargeability and magnetic anomaly, part of a larger 14 kilometre magnetic-high trend. A secondary component of the work program will include extending the induced polarization survey to the north-east along the magnetic trend.

"We are pleased to have commenced our 2026 exploration program on schedule, with Phase One drilling now underway at the Andrei target," said Rob Cameron, CEO. "This initial 3,000-metre program is designed to test a high-potential copper-gold porphyry target that has never previously been drilled. Andrei represents one of the most compelling untested opportunities on the 688 km² Newmont Lake Property, not only because of its geological potential, but also because of its highly advantageous location at low elevation with straightforward access from the Galore Creek mine road. We look forward to advancing this initial drill program and updating the market as the program progresses."





Figure 1: Location Map

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About the Andrei Target

The Andrei target is a large, newly recognized, undrilled porphyry copper-gold target located in the northern sector of the Newmont Lake Project. Andrei occupies one of the most favourable locations on the 688 km² property, being situated at low elevation with straightforward future access potential from the nearby Galore Creek mine road.

The target is defined by widespread copper mineralization in outcrop on the flanks of the main Andrei ridge, coincident magnetic and chargeability anomalies, and a dense network of potassic-altered monzonite dikes and plugs, interpreted to be correlated to the Red Chris intrusive suite, which intrudes basalt and andesite volcanic rocks of the Stikine Assemblage. This monzonite complex correlates well with magnetic highs that define a major highly prospective 14-kilometre-long porphyry corridor. A 2025 induced polarization survey on the southwest end of this trend delineated a robust four-kilometre open-ended chargeability anomaly coincident with a strong magnetic high that comprises the drill target for the 2026 program.

The overall exploration program will, in addition to drilling, include expanded induced polarization geophysical coverage to the northeast of Andrei where 2025 work (magnetics and prospecting) indicated a possible additional 10 kilometres of favourable geology. Also, further work is planned at the Camp Zone high grade gold vein system located some 12 kilometres south of Andrei where recent sampling and historical work has outlined a series of high-grade gold in quartz-sulphide shear zones with a goal to establish drill targets for 2027.





Figure 2: Andrei Target Geophysics

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About the Newmont Lake Project

The Newmont Lake Project is one of the largest contiguous claim packages (688 square km) in the Golden Triangle. It is strategically located near major world class porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) development projects, including Galore Creek (Newmont - Teck Resources) and KSM (Seabridge Gold), as well as past-producing high grade gold mines at Snip and Eskay Creek (currently being put back into production by Skeena Gold & Silver).

The project encompasses five large target areas that include the newly outlined and undrilled Andrei porphyry copper-gold target, a greater than 4 km long chargeability and magnetic anomaly wherein 25% of rock samples collected in 2025 exceeded 0.1% copper (see news release dated January 28, 2026 for detailed QA/QC); the partially drill-tested Burgundy Ridge alkalic-style porphyry copper-gold deposit (331 m @ 0.29% Cu and 0.29 g/t gold in hole 21-001, see news release dated October 18, 2021 for detailed QA/QC); and the McLymont gold target, a 20 km2 area that includes the NW Zone, host to a historical gold resource and the Camp Zone where Enduro sampling in 2025 returned high-grade gold values from narrow sub-metre quartz pyrite veins within shear zones of up to 113 g/t Au with 142 g/t Ag (see news release dated January 8, 2026 for detailed QA/QC).

Stock Option Grant

The company has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the company to purchase an aggregate of 4,040,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.16 per share, which expire on June 26, 2031. The options granted are under and subject to the terms and conditions of the company's stock option plan and subject to the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the exchange.

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo, Enduro's Chief Executive Officer, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. For additional details on data verification, sample, analytical and testing results, refer to the technical reports titled "Technical Report on the Newmont Lake Property" authored by Maurizio Napoli, P.Geo, and Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo. dated March 1, 2025, as posted on Sedar+ and the Company's website and press releases dated October 6, 2025 and January 8, 2026. Samples collected in 2025 were primarily grab samples. Such samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralized system but are effective in identifying areas of potential cohesive mineralization.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Enduro Metals Corporation