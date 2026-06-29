St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2026. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Leonard Jaroszuk 42,229,509 97.800% 949,769 2.200% John Pinsent 42,708,332 98.909% 470,946 1.091% Desmond O'Kell 42,864,877 99.272% 314,401 0.728% John Campbell 42,699,299 98.888% 479,979 1.112% Neil Darling 42,710,632 98.915% 468,646 1.085%

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Change of Corporate Name

The special resolution to approve amending the articles of the Company to change the name of the Company from Enterprise Group, Inc. to Evolution PowerX Corp. was passed with 98.488% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 1.512% of votes cast against the resolution.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise is a consolidator of energy services and specialized equipment focused primarily on power systems, energy infrastructure, and complementary site infrastructure solutions supporting the energy, resource, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. The Company's evolving power platform is focused on natural gas turbine generation, distributed power systems, and integrated microgrid solutions designed to improve reliability, reduce emissions, and displace diesel-based generation systems. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Enterprise Group Inc.