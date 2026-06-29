North Berwick, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) -WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its maiden diamond drilling programme at the Caledonian Gold Project. The project is held through the Glen Lyon Joint Venture (the "JV"), a joint venture between the Company, which holds a 90% interest, and Acrux Gold which holds a 10% interest and owns the Cononish mine, Scotland's only producing gold and silver mine. Drilling is initially focused on the Lyon licence application, targeting high-priority prospects identified through the Company's systematic exploration programme.

"The surface grades found across the Caledonian Gold Project point to the same structurally controlled high-grade gold mineralisation that drives the neighbouring Cononish mine," said Harry Dobson, Chairman. "The Lyon area targets have never seen a drill bit. This programme is our first opportunity to test that potential below surface."

Programme Overview

The initial programme is planned to comprise a minimum of 8 diamond drill holes totalling at least 1,500m, targeting the highest-priority prospects identified within the Lyon licence area (Figure 1). All holes will be drilled using NQ3 diameter core, with equipment mobilised by helicopter given the steep and remote terrane. The programme is being conducted by Mineral Exploration Drilling Ltd., an experienced diamond drilling contractor. Initial core logging and assay results are anticipated in late Q3 2026, with full programme results expected through Q4 2026.

Drilling will focus on three prospects - Creag Sheileach, Coire a'Ghabhalach, and Chruitein Vein - each hosting high-grade gold-bearing, structurally controlled quartz-sulphide vein mineralisation of a similar nature to the adjacent Cononish gold-silver mine*. None of the three prospects has previously been tested by diamond drilling. At Creag Sheileach, grab sampling has returned up to 38.6 g/t Au** (see the Company's press release dated 30 March 2026), with mineralisation defined over at least 300m of strike. At Coire a'Ghabhalach, grab sampling has returned up to 61.7 g/t Au** (see the Company's press release dated 29 April 2026), with veining traced over at least 180m of strike. Chruitein Vein has been mapped to up to 10m true width, with grab sampling returning up to 36 g/t Au* and 2,760 g/t Ag** (see the Company's press release dated 29 April 2026). Drilling aims to test each prospect at depth and along strike beyond known extents.

Notes:

* The reader is cautioned that mineralisation on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of what can or will be found within any projects upon which the JV may be granted exploration licences.

**Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralisation across the sampled outcrop or structure.

Figure 1 (below). Aerial imagery map of the Lyon and Orchy licence applications, showing planned drill collar locations within the Lyon licence application relative to the Cononish gold and silver mine. OC = outcrop grab sample.





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About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of gold, silver and critical minerals in Scotland.

In November 2025, the Company formed the JV with Acrux Gold Limited to explore for gold, silver, and critical minerals as part of the Caledonian Gold Project in central Scotland. The JV has applied for two Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) across the Tyndrum Mineral District, specifically the Orchy and Lyon licence areas, which form the Caledonian Gold Project. The Company also operates at the Lorne Project, which includes both Lagalochan and Ardlochan prospects, and are located in the highly prospective Lorne Porphyry District of the wider Caledonian belt.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

David Pym (CGeol), a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who supervised, verified and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release on behalf of the Company. The results presented in this press release are from the Company's own sampling and provide an important validation of historical assays quoted in previous press releases. Historical assay results have not been checked consistently against assay certificates, nor is there significant QAQC information available.

Rock-chip material was collected from in-situ outcrops as well as float found within burns and scree slopes. Each sample was crushed, split, and pulverised prior to analysis. Multi-element geochemistry (48 elements, including silver and base metals) was determined using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis (method ME-MS61L). Gold was assayed using a 30 g fire assay with an ICP-MS finish, providing a detection limit of 0.005 ppm (Au-AA23).

All analytical work was undertaken by ALS Global, Ireland. ALS Geochemistry laboratories operate under a unified Global Geochemistry Quality Manual in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and use a global laboratory information management system (LIMS) to ensure consistent, high-quality, and reproducible analytical results.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to timing and receipt of the Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) applied for by the JV, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the properties of the Company and the proposed properties of the JV, estimates of mineralisation from drilling and sampling, geological information projected from drilling and sample results, potential for minerals and/or mineral resources, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company and the JV with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company and the JV that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the period ended March 31, 2026 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Western Gold Exploration Ltd.