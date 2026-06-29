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WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 13:56
44,935 Euro
+2,18 % +0,960
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,16045,23514:31
45,20045,21014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 13:40 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SAAB AB: Saab receives order for three submarines for Poland

Saab has today signed a contract with the Polish State Treasury Armaments Agency and received an order for the production and delivery of three A26-type submarines. The contract also encompasses a weapon package and a training- and support package. The order value corresponds to approximately SEK 47 billion. Saab will deliver continuously with the final deliveries scheduled during 2038.

Saab's A26 submarine is designed to meet the demanding operational conditions of the Baltic Sea and engineered specifically to operate in complete silence and remain undetected. A submarine significantly contributes to naval Multi Domain Operations through its freedom of movement, stealth and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

"We are deeply honoured that Poland has chosen Saab's submarines to bolster its defence capabilities and strengthen the strategic partnership between our two nations. The three A26 submarines meet Poland's current and future defence requirements and will play a pivotal role in enhancing security in the Baltic Sea region," said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

To support the contract and the Polish Navy's operation of the submarines, Saab is committed to establishing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in Poland in close collaboration with Polish industry, thereby supporting strategic autonomy for Poland.

Poland will operate the Swedish submarine HMS Södermanland as a gap filler stated in a separate agreement between Poland and Sweden.

Contact
Mattias Rådström
Head of media relations
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 29 June 2026 at 13.40 (CET).

Saab AB (publ)
SE-581 88 Linköping
Sweden
Registration no.: 556036-079

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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