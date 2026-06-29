Latin Metals Inc.: Latin Metals Reports High-Grade Gold Results at La Flora

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. "Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS and OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to report receipt of high-grade surface sampling results from the partner-funded La Flora Project ("La Flora") in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Exploration completed by Daura Gold Corp. ("Daura") returned assays of up to 63.88 g/t gold and up to 175.34 g/t silver, further validating La Flora as a priority drill target within the broader Cerro Bayo-La Flora district (Figure 1).

The results confirm high-grade epithermal mineralization within the one-kilometre-long La Flora vein system and support the advancement of the target toward initial drilling as part of Daura's planned Phase II exploration program. La Flora forms part of a growing pipeline of targets being advanced across the Cerro Bayo-La Flora district under Latin Metals' prospect generator model.

Highlights Include

Surface sample grading up to 63.88 g/t gold and 175.34 g/t silver

Additional samples grading: 6.17 g/t gold and 9.29 g/t silver 4.77 g/t gold and 7.87 g/t silver 4.72 g/t gold and 9.80 g/t silver 3.26 g/t gold and 41.69 g/t silver

Four mineralized veins identified within a 100-metre-wide vein array traced over 380 metres of strike

Vein array forms part of the approximately one-kilometre-long La Flora Vein System

Gold mineralization associated with arsenic, antimony and mercury, consistent with productive low-sulphidation epithermal systems in the Deseado Massif

Drill permit applications submitted in advance of planned Phase II drilling

Mark Sumner, Daura's CEO commented:

"Surface sampling at La Flora has delivered some very high-grade results in the past, so we're encouraged to see more high-grade samples, including visible gold, as we track these veins and refine our drill targeting for this exciting target. The La Flora vein system can be traced for over one kilometre and, within our current tenement position, comprises four veins within an approximately 100-metre-wide corridor. With high grades and visible gold at surface, it represents a compelling target for our planned Phase II drill campaign."

Keith Henderson, Latin Metals' Preesident & CEO commented:

"These results continue to demonstrate the exploration potential of the broader Cerro Bayo-La Flora district and validate the targeting work completed by Latin Metals. What is particularly encouraging is that high-grade mineralization has now been confirmed within a substantial vein system that remains untested by drilling.

Beyond the high-grade results themselves, the work is demonstrating that La Flora is part of a much larger mineralized system. The combination of visible gold, bonanza-grade surface samples, extensive strike length and newly identified structural targets reinforces our view that the district has the potential to generate multiple discoveries. Importantly, all of this work is being funded by our partner, allowing Latin Metals shareholders to maintain exposure to exploration success while minimizing dilution."

Exploration Details

The sampling program was designed to confirm the grade and continuity of previously identified gold-silver mineralization and refine drill targets ahead of planned drilling.

Results confirmed high-grade mineralization within the La Flora vein system, including samples grading up to 63.88 g/t gold and 175.34 g/t silver. Mineralization occurs within a four-vein array approximately 100 metres wide and traced over 380 metres of strike length within the current tenement position. The vein array forms part of the broader La Flora vein system, which can be traced for approximately one kilometre at surface (Figure 1).

Visible gold has been identified within silica-rich vein material, while elevated arsenic, antimony and mercury values indicate a geochemical signature characteristic of productive low-sulphidation epithermal systems throughout the Deseado Massif. Together, these features support the interpretation that La Flora represents a fertile hydrothermal system with potential for additional high-grade mineralization along strike and at depth.

Daura has also completed preliminary satellite lineament mapping across the broader licence area. Numerous structural features exhibiting similarities to the La Flora vein system have been identified and will be evaluated through future geological, geochemical and geophysical programs. The work highlights the potential for additional epithermal targets elsewhere on the property and further expands the district-scale opportunity at Cerro Bayo-La Flora.





Figure 1: Location of recent rock sampling at the La Flora property,

Santa Cruise Province, Argentina.

Next Steps

Daura is planning a Phase II drill program in Q3 2026, expanding exploration across both Cerro Bayo and La Flora. At Cerro Bayo, Phase II will focus on follow-up drilling, including step-out and extension holes designed to test continuity and further define zones identified during Phase I as well as testing additional targets which have not been drilled to date. At La Flora, the program will include initial drill testing of this emerging high-grade target.

La Flora is a recently defined high-priority, high-grade target, following Latin Metals' identification of visible gold and high-grade epithermal mineralization at surface (news release February 4, 2025). Previous surface sampling returned grades of up to 82 g/t gold and 1,239 g/t silver. Visible gold occurs within silica-rich vein material, consistent with high-grade epithermal systems. These structures are partially concealed beneath shallow overburden, suggesting potential for mineralization extending along strike and at depth.

Cerro Bayo is fully permitted for drilling, allowing for continued advancement of follow-up work. At La Flora, drill permitting is in progress and is expected to be completed in due course, enabling initial drilling as part of the Phase II program. At La Flora, Phase II is expected to include the first drill testing of the La Flora Vein System, representing an important milestone in the advancement of a target that has now returned multiple high-grade surface samples, visible gold and strong geological indicators consistent with productive epithermal systems.

Agreement with Daura

Under the terms of the option agreement, Daura may earn up to a 75% interest in the Project (80% with a top-up right) by completing staged exploration, including aggregate payments of US$1.7 million to Latin Metals (US$300,000 paid), aggregate payments of US$400,000 to the underlying vendor (US$250,000 paid), completion of exploration work commitments including 28,000 metres of drilling (1,850 metres completed), and the preparation of a NI 43-101 technical report containing a mineral resource estimate.

District-Scale Opportunity - Cerro Bayo and La Flora

The Cerro Bayo and La Flora projects are located within the Deseado Massif, one of the world's most prolific precious metals districts. Since 1990, the district has produced and defined more than 600 million ounces of silver and 20 million ounces of gold.

At Cerro Bayo, exploration has outlined an 8 km-wide structural corridor hosting multiple low-sulfidation epithermal vein targets. Phase I drilling represents the first step in systematically testing this broader mineralized system, with Phase II expected to advance the most prospective zones. At La Flora, exploration has now confirmed a high-grade epithermal vein system extending for approximately one kilometre and containing multiple mineralized structures. Recent sampling, visible gold occurrences and satellite lineament mapping collectively suggest the potential for additional mineralized centres throughout the broader project area. Together with the encouraging drill results from Cerro Bayo, the emerging La Flora target demonstrates the potential for multiple discoveries within the district.

The style of mineralization intersected is characteristic of low-sulphidation epithermal systems found throughout the Deseado Massif, a prolific precious metals district hosting multiple producing mines including Cerro Negro, San Jose, and Cerro Vanguardia.

Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 400,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. The Options were granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus share incentive plan.

Market Making Services

The Company has engaged ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP"), a Toronto-based CIRO dealer member specializing in automated market making and liquidity provision, to provide automated market making services for the Company's common shares, including the use of its proprietary ICP Premium® algorithm, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The agreement commences on July 1, 2026, for an initial term of four months, and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice. ICP will receive C$7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no securities or stock options have been granted as compensation. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's securities, and no third party will provide funds or securities for the market making activities. ICP is an arm's length party to the Company.

Investor Relations and Marketing Activities

The Company has engaged several arm's length marketing service providers.

Follow the Money Investor Group was engaged commencing February 2, 2026, to provide a one-time investor relations package consisting of an executive interview, a live X Spaces interview and related digital content distribution for total consideration of C$5,500.

The Market Mindset (Super Charged Stocks Limited) was engaged for a two-month investor relations and digital marketing program commencing July 1, 2026, for total consideration of C$10,000, plus applicable taxes, to provide an investor communications strategy, executive interview production, editorial content, campaign reporting and related digital marketing services.

Crux Investor (Ptolemy Capital Ltd.) was engaged commencing April 28, 2026, to provide a 12-month Premium Pack investor relations program for total consideration of US$14,000 (approximately C$19,251.40), including executive interviews, editorial articles, podcast features and digital content distribution.

Junior Mining Media Inc., operating as Resource Talks, was engaged commencing May 2026, to provide a one-time investor relations package consisting of an executive interview and related digital content distribution for total consideration of C$5,000, plus applicable taxes.

Avec Creations Ltd., operating as The Next Big Rush, was engaged for a six-month investor relations and digital marketing program commencing July 1, 2026, for total consideration of C$35,000.

All of the foregoing service providers are arm's length parties to the Company. No securities or stock options have been granted as compensation in connection with these engagements. To the knowledge of the Company, none of the foregoing service providers, nor their principals, currently owns securities of the Company, except as may be acquired in the ordinary course of trading.

Technical Information and Quality Control / Quality Assurance

Grab samples were collected by the Company's geologists and the individual samples, bagged, sealed and placed into sealed dispatch bags under the direct supervision of the Company's staff before being dispatched to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz, Argentina, an arms-length laboratory, for preparation and analysis. The entire sample was dried and crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with splits pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns.

Gold was analyzed by 30g charge Fire Assay, with an Atomic Adsorption finish and over-range samples were subsequently determined by appropriate single element analyses, in accordance with Alex Stewart's standard procedures.

The internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program included the submission of 10% quality control materials including field duplicates, blanks and Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards. Coarse rejects and pulps are retained in secure storage for future verification or testing as required. QA/QC results were reviewed by Geodex Consultants Ltd., a third-party independent consultancy, and were found to be within acceptable limits before being uploaded into Datashed by Geomax Ltd., an independent arms-length database manager. Readers are cautioned that that grab samples are selective by nature and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Project. There has been insufficient exploration to define a current mineral resource at La Flora and the Company cautions that there is a risk further exploration will not result in the delineation of a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the scientific and technical disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several Q3 2026 industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

Rule Symposium 2026 Boca Raton, Florida, USA, July 6-10, 2026

Boca Raton, Florida, USA, July 6-10, 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, October 28-31, 2026

These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals' exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

Stay Connected

Follow Latin Metals on YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram to stay informed on our latest developments, exploration updates, and corporate news.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 1920, 1188 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A2

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations

Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com

Phone: 778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the negotiation of the Option Agreements and exercise of the Option for the Properties, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Properties and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSX-V acceptance for filing of the Option Agreements, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com-

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8776fd3-6193-4cff-9804-4fdd4cd8a245