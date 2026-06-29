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WKN: A41H7Y | ISIN: GB00BQYLVW97 | Ticker-Symbol: ZD7
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 09:55
0,236 Euro
+110,71 % +0,124
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEFI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION UK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEFI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION UK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DeFi Development Corp. Provides Update on DeFi Development Corporation UK PLC

BOCA RATON, FL, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the "Company"), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced that DeFi Development Corporation UK PLC ("DFDV UK") is no longer affiliated with the Company's treasury accelerator strategy.

DFDV has no ongoing exposure to DFDV UK and will not have any role in its future operations or strategic direction. The UK company has separately announced its intention to change its name to Cykel AI PLC and pursue a strategic focus on artificial intelligence.

In connection with this separation, DFDV's revolving credit facility with the UK company has been terminated.

For more information, visit defidevcorp.com. To stay up to date with the latest developments and insights, subscribe to our blog.

About DeFi Development Corp.
DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:
ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:
press@defidevcorp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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