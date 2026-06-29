NextTrip Added to Russell Microcap Index

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "the Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel, today announced that it will be added as a member of the Russell Microcap Index, effective when the U.S. market opened on June 29, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranked by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in the applicable growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily through objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

NextTrip believes inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents an important milestone as the Company continues executing on its differentiated content-to-commerce strategy designed to capitalize on evolving consumer travel behavior. Unlike traditional online travel agencies and booking resellers that operate primarily on transaction-based economics, NextTrip has built an integrated ecosystem positioned at the convergence of streaming media, digital audience engagement, and high-value travel commerce.

Through its expanding portfolio of media and travel assets, including JOURNY, Travel Magazine 2.0, Five Star Alliance, TA Pipeline, GoUSA TV assets, and the Company's proprietary NXT2.0 booking engine, NextTrip is building a scalable platform designed to own both the inspiration and transaction layers of the modern travel customer journey. The Company's growing global media footprint is projected to reach approximately 250 million consumers through its expanding streaming, FAST channel, mobile, and international distribution ecosystem, including its strategic joint venture with KC Global Media.

"Being added to the Russell Microcap Index marks another milestone in NextTrip's evolution as we continue building what we believe is a highly differentiated media-to-commerce platform for the future of travel," said Bill Kerby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip. "Over the past year, we have significantly expanded our strategic footprint through acquisitions, media distribution partnerships, technology development, and international expansion initiatives that position NextTrip at the center of rapidly changing consumer behavior. As travel discovery increasingly becomes video-led and digitally driven, we believe NextTrip is uniquely positioned to benefit from both scalable media monetization and high-value travel transactions across luxury, cruise, group, and experiential travel categories."

Recent Company milestones and strategic initiatives include:

Acquisition of a controlling interest in YADA, a fully licensed TikTok Partner Agency, expanding NextTrip's creator economy capabilities through creator recruitment, audience development, affiliate commerce, livestream commerce, and creator monetization.

Expansion of JOURNY's global distribution footprint through the Company's strategic partnership with KC Global Media, significantly increasing international audience reach and advertising opportunities.

Integration and relaunch of acquired GoUSA TV assets, expanding NextTrip's premium travel content library, destination marketing capabilities, and content-to-commerce ecosystem.

Continued scaling of Five Star Alliance, NextTrip's luxury travel platform and concierge-focused booking business serving high-value leisure and experiential travelers.

Expansion of TA Pipeline's group travel booking, meetings, incentives, conferences, destination events, and attendee management platform.

Deployment of next-generation Agentic AI engagement tools designed to enhance personalization, customer acquisition, conversion, and booking performance across the Company's digital platforms.

Continued expansion of NextTrip's differentiated dual-revenue model combining media monetization, advertising, sponsorships, creator commerce, affiliate marketing, and high-value travel bookings.

Ongoing development of TravelMagazine.com and Travel Magazine Pro, extending the Company's AI-powered content-to-commerce platform designed to transform travel inspiration into measurable bookings and recurring advisor revenue.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of June 2025, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes, which are maintained by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section of the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader providing innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes measuring and benchmarking markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

Approximately $21.2 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers, and investment banks use FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com, and its proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated inspiration-to-booking ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment. The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and TA Pipeline, a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay. By owning both the inspiration layer through premium video-led storytelling and the transaction layer through integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables travelers to move seamlessly from discovery to booking, while providing destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

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