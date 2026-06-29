Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) ("Keek" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based social media and live streaming platform, today announced the launch of its new social commerce-enabled live streaming suite. The comprehensive service blends monetized live streams with a full social network, providing influencers and content creators with a powerful channel distribution network for their content.

The new suite equips creators with advanced analytics that identify top contributors and top viewers, enabling precise targeting for future monetization efforts. This data-driven approach allows content creators to optimize their engagement strategies and maximize revenue opportunities.

At the heart of the new offering is Keek's live streaming technology, which works in concert with the Company's Offer Box. Live streamers can seamlessly select from more than 34,000 brands and advertise them directly during their live streams to generate revenue. This integration empowers creators to promote products and services while offering viewers access to discounts and coupons from leading retailers.

The new service reflects Keek's strategic shift toward social commerce and live-stream monetization technologies. The Company is transitioning its focus to unlock scalable global revenue opportunities in the rapidly growing creator economy.

Key features of the new suite include:

Monetized Live Streaming: Integrated social commerce capabilities enabling real-time revenue generation

Advanced Analytics: Tools to identify and target top contributors and viewers for future monetization

Brand Integration: Access to over 34,000 advertisers through Keek's Offer Box

Full Social Network: Complete social networking capabilities combined with commerce functionality

Channel Distribution: A robust network for creators to distribute their content

About Keek Social Inc.

Keek Social Inc. is a Toronto-based social media and live streaming platform focused on empowering creators, fostering community engagement, and delivering innovative monetization tools that connect content, commerce, and audiences. The Company provides social commerce-enabled live streaming products that allow for a monetizable user experience to users, consumers, and businesses alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Keek Social Inc.

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Source: Keek Social Inc.