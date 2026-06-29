Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Special Meeting (the "AGSM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 26th. A total of 28,239,395 common shares representing 60.747% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted for at the AGSM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the AGSM.

Appointment of Auditors

LJ Soldinger Associates, LLC, were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 26,833,136 99.088% 246,981 0.912 James Longshore 26,242,817 96.908% 837,300 3.092 Denis Laviolette 26,833,316 99.088% 246,981 0.912 Hans Morsches 27,080,117 100,00% 000.00 0.000 Todd Gibson 26,239,417 96.986% 840,700 3.104



Stock Option Plan

The Shareholders voted 95.919% in favor of the unallocated stock options to be granted under the Company's stock option plan.

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Source: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.