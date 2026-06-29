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WKN: A2DTJG | ISIN: FI4000242961 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 15:45 Uhr
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Nitro Games Oyj: Nitro Games transfers Autogun Heroes mobile to Hyperkani

COMPANY RELEASE

29 June 2026 16:45 (EEST)

Nitro Games has signed a development and publishing agreement for Autogun Heroes with game developer and publisher Hyperkani.

Under this agreement, Hyperkani will take over the development and publishing of Autogun Heroes on the mobile platform. The web and Discord versions of the game remain unaffected. Hyperkani is a Finnish game developer and publisher known for casual and fun mobile games that have been downloaded more than 200 million times. The parties have agreed on a revenue-sharing model, subject to the commercial performance of the game. Ownership of the IP remains with Nitro Games.

"We're happy to pass the torch to Hyperkani. Their expertise is a good match for the game. We also need to free up resources for other mobile games, so the timing works really well for us," says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Hyperkani in brief:

Hyperkani creates casual & fun mobile games for all kinds of players! We believe in games that are easy and relaxing to play. Our games have been downloaded over 200 million times. Our most popular titles include Bomber Friends, Stunt Car Extreme and Stunt Bike Extreme. We are completely independent, self-funded and self-publishing company. Our team is working hard in Hervanta, Tampere, Finland.

https://hyperkani.com/

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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