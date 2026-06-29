Adani Green Energy Limited: Sagar Adani calls for faster electrification as Adani Green convenes global energy dialogue at London's Science Museum

As heatwaves intensify across major economies and electricity demand rises, Mr. Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), called for faster electrification, saying integrating renewables with storage is essential to strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Hosted by AGEL in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) during London Climate Action Week at the Science Museum, London, the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue brought together policymakers, investors and industry leaders to examine the policies, investment and infrastructure required to accelerate electrification and strengthen energy security.

Mr. Adani highlighted AGEL's progress towards 50 GW of installed capacity by 2030, anchored by Khavda in Gujarat, the world's largest renewable energy plant integrated with battery energy storage.

The programme concluded with a visit to Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, which has welcomed more than one million visitors since opening in March 2024.

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme heat drives record electricity demand and places growing pressure on power grids across Europe, Asia and North America, Mr. Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), called for faster electrification, saying renewables integrated with storage will be central to delivering resilient, affordable and low-carbon power.

Mr. Adani was speaking at the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue, hosted by AGEL, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) during London Climate Action Week, one of the world's largest independent climate events.

Held at the Science Museum, London, the dialogue brought together policymakers, investors, business leaders and climate experts to examine the policy, financing and infrastructure needed to accelerate electrification while strengthening energy security. The museum is also home to Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery, supported by AGEL.

Addressing the international gathering, Mr. Adani said: "Energy security, affordability and sustainability are among the defining challenges of our time. Electrification is emerging as one of the most effective pathways to address all three. For countries seeking resilient growth and greater energy independence, accelerating electrification is no longer an option but an imperative."

He added: "Renewable energy reaches its full potential when integrated with storage technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs). They make clean power reliable, affordable and available round the clock. At Adani Green, we are advancing towards 50 GW of installed capacity by 2030, anchored by Khavda in Gujarat, home to the world's largest integrated clean energy project, where utility-scale storage is being deployed alongside solar and wind generation."

The dialogue reflected growing international recognition that electrification will be central to meeting rising electricity demand driven by climate change, digitalisation and industrial growth. With economies becoming increasingly dependent on electricity to power transport, manufacturing, data centres and artificial intelligence, participants discussed the policy certainty, investment and grid infrastructure required to accelerate the transition to cleaner and more resilient energy systems.

The programme featured two high-level sessions chaired by Lord Adair Turner, Co-chair, ETC; and Mr. Nigel Topping, Co-founder, Ambition Loop and Chair of the UK Climate Change Committee. Participants included senior leaders from Octopus Energy, Schneider Electric, the Climate Bonds Initiative, the Green Finance Institute and the Adani Group, bringing together expertise across energy, finance, technology and sustainable infrastructure.

Lord Turner said: "To build zero-emission economies and limit global warming to manageable levels, we need to pull many levers. By far the most important is clean electrification: electrifying as much of the economy as possible while decarbonising electricity generation. The encouraging news is that electrification is already commercially viable across sectors such as road transport, building heating and low-temperature industrial heat. Rapid technological advances are also making it increasingly possible to electrify high-temperature industrial processes."

Mr. Topping said: "Whilst investment in decarbonising power systems continues to accelerate, the real economic and climate benefits come from electrifying parts of the economy still largely powered by fossil fuels. A clear understanding of how technology costs continue to fall and of the role of flexibility in a modern grid are keys to unlocking the large amounts of investment required."

Discussions centered on two priorities: accelerating electrification and mobilising long-term investment in renewable energy, energy storage and modern transmission networks.

Participants noted that extreme weather events, rising cooling demand and the rapid expansion of electricity-intensive sectors are reshaping the global energy landscape. As artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and data centres expand, reliable access to clean electricity will become increasingly important to economic competitiveness and energy security.

They agreed that meeting future electricity demand sustainably will require stable policy frameworks, greater private-sector investment and faster deployment of renewable generation, storage and grid infrastructure. Energy storage was identified as a critical enabler of higher renewable energy penetration while strengthening the reliability and flexibility of electricity systems.

The dialogue also reflected the Adani Group's broader strategy of building integrated energy infrastructure to support the transition to a lower-carbon economy. The Group has committed more than US$100 billion towards the energy transition and related infrastructure, spanning renewable energy, transmission, energy storage, green hydrogen, digital infrastructure and next-generation industrial ecosystems.

The programme concluded with a visit to Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum. Through immersive exhibits and interactive experiences, the gallery explores the technologies and innovations shaping the global transition to cleaner energy. Since opening in March 2024, it has welcomed more than one million visitors, reflecting growing public interest in the science and solutions driving a low-carbon future.

Earlier this week, at the Adani Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani reaffirmed the conglomerate's commitment to meeting India's rapidly growing energy needs through a diversified portfolio spanning renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, transmission, digital infrastructure and nuclear power. He also announced plans to develop up to 10 GW of nuclear power capacity, with nuclear complementing renewable energy and storage to deliver reliable, affordable and low-carbon electricity at scale.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India's largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 19.4 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India's decarbonization goals. AGEL is focused on leveraging technology to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) in pursuit of enabling largescale adoption of affordable clean energy. AGEL is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant (30 GW) on barren land at Khavda, Gujarat, covering 538 square kilometers, an area five times larger than Paris. AGEL's operating portfolio is certified 'water positive', 'single-use plastic free' and 'zero waste-to-landfill', a testament to the company's commitment to power sustainable growth. For more information, visit: www.adanigreenenergy.com

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