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WKN: A2DR6B | ISIN: SE0009888738 | Ticker-Symbol: BOK
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 18:32
13,500 Euro
+6,97 % +0,880
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOZT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOZT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,40014,07019:05
13,48014,00018:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 17:35 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Boozt AB: Boozt upgrades financial guidance and announces preliminary results for Q2 2026

Boozt AB today announces preliminary Q2 2026 financial results and upgrades its financial outlook for the full year 2026.

Q2 2026 preliminary results
Trading in Q2 2026 has been strong, with continued solid demand across the spring/summer assortment. Based on results through to late June, Boozt expects net revenue growth in Q2 2026 of approximately 13% in both constant currency and reported SEK. Growth was broad-based, with all major categories and all major markets supporting the development in the quarter. The adjusted EBIT margin for Q2 2026 is expected to be 6.5% (Q2 2025: 3.4%).

As previously communicated, the Q2 2026 interim financial report will be published on 14 August 2026 and will include a full financial review of the quarter.

Upgraded outlook for 2026
Boozt upgrades its full year financial outlook for 2026. Net revenue growth is now expected to be 7-11% in constant currency (previously 3-8%). The adjusted EBIT margin guidance is now expected to be 6.0-6.8% (previously 5.6-6.8%).


Updated outlook
FY 2026 		Previous outlook
FY 2026 		Reported FY 2025
Constant currency growth 7 - 11%3 - 8%3%
Adjusted EBIT margin 6.0 - 6.8%5.6 - 6.8%5.7%

Assuming exchange rates remain at current levels for the remainder of 2026, currency is expected to have a negative impact of approximately 0.5 percentage points on net revenue growth and no significant impact on the adjusted EBIT margin for the full year.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com
Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

This information is information that Boozt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-29 17:35 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.