Boozt AB: Boozt upgrades financial guidance and announces preliminary results for Q2 2026

Boozt AB today announces preliminary Q2 2026 financial results and upgrades its financial outlook for the full year 2026.

Q2 2026 preliminary results

Trading in Q2 2026 has been strong, with continued solid demand across the spring/summer assortment. Based on results through to late June, Boozt expects net revenue growth in Q2 2026 of approximately 13% in both constant currency and reported SEK. Growth was broad-based, with all major categories and all major markets supporting the development in the quarter. The adjusted EBIT margin for Q2 2026 is expected to be 6.5% (Q2 2025: 3.4%).

As previously communicated, the Q2 2026 interim financial report will be published on 14 August 2026 and will include a full financial review of the quarter.

Upgraded outlook for 2026

Boozt upgrades its full year financial outlook for 2026. Net revenue growth is now expected to be 7-11% in constant currency (previously 3-8%). The adjusted EBIT margin guidance is now expected to be 6.0-6.8% (previously 5.6-6.8%).



Updated outlook

FY 2026 Previous outlook

FY 2026 Reported FY 2025 Constant currency growth 7 - 11% 3 - 8% 3% Adjusted EBIT margin 6.0 - 6.8% 5.6 - 6.8% 5.7%

Assuming exchange rates remain at current levels for the remainder of 2026, currency is expected to have a negative impact of approximately 0.5 percentage points on net revenue growth and no significant impact on the adjusted EBIT margin for the full year.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com

Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

This information is information that Boozt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-29 17:35 CEST.