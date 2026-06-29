Instalco AB: Instalco has extended the existing credit facility agreement amounting to SEK 3.4 billion

Instalco has exercised a one-year extension option on the existing credit facility agreement with Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and AB Svensk Exportkredit. The total facility amounts to SEK 3.4 billion.

The extension is made under the same conditions as the existing facility from 2025. After the extension, the facility runs until 2028. The conditions include the option to extend the term by another year.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Kassberg, CFO, christina.kassberg@instalco.se

Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se +46 (0)70-972 34 29

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se