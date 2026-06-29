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WKN: A3DDPQ | ISIN: SE0017483506 | Ticker-Symbol: 4IIA
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 18:52
3,626 Euro
-2,05 % -0,076
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSTALCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSTALCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6243,63819:06
3,6183,63419:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 17:15 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Instalco AB: Instalco has extended the existing credit facility agreement amounting to SEK 3.4 billion

Instalco has exercised a one-year extension option on the existing credit facility agreement with Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and AB Svensk Exportkredit. The total facility amounts to SEK 3.4 billion.

The extension is made under the same conditions as the existing facility from 2025. After the extension, the facility runs until 2028. The conditions include the option to extend the term by another year.

For more information, please contact:
Christina Kassberg, CFO, christina.kassberg@instalco.se
Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se +46 (0)70-972 34 29

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.