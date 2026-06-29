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WKN: A3EP8C | ISIN: CA85224M1023 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 17:42 Uhr
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SRQ Resources Announces Results of AGM

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRQ Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SRQ) ("SRQ" or the "Company") today announces that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on Monday, June 29, 2026.

A total of 12,223,367 common shares or 26.52% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

1. Election of Directors

The six nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 21, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, receiving the following votes:

NomineeVotes
For		- of Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% of Votes
Withheld
Marc-Antoine Audet12,223,367100.00%
- -
Matthieu Bos10,284,26784.14%
1,939,10015.86%
Stephanie Gourde10,304,26784.30%
1,919,10015.70%
Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk12,223,267100.00%
- -
Jean-Christophe Parisien-La Salle
12,208,36799.88%
15,0000.12%
Michel Rioux10,304,26784.30%
1,919,10015.70%

2. Appointment of Auditors

In addition, Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, chartered accountants, in accordance with applicable Canadian legal requirements, were approved as External Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix their respective remuneration for the next year.

Votes For% of Votes For
12,223,367100%

3. Approval of 2026 Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan which provides for the number of common shares reserved being increased from 4,395,368 common shares to 9,219,130 common shares issuable under Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan. The information circular disclosing the terms of the amendments have been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile. The Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

Votes For% of Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% of Votes
Withheld
10,051,36782.23%
2,172,00017.77%

For more information about SRQ, please visit SRQ's website at http://www.srqexploration.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

SRQ RESOURCES INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO
Tel: (514) 726-4158

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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