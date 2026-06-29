Arovy and Spotlight Monitor Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Salesforce Shield Event Monitoring Adoption and Stop Breaches

Partnership enables organizations to deploy Shield Event Monitoring in minutes, detect threats in real time, and turn raw event data into actionable security outcomes.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Arovy, the leader in Salesforce data governance, today announced a strategic partnership with Spotlight Monitor, the modern, AI-powered solution for Salesforce Shield. Together, Spotlight Monitor and Arovy will help organizations implement and operationalize Shield faster to drive immediate value and proactively stop breaches.

At a time when Salesforce-related breaches continue to make headlines and the rapid rise of AI and autonomous agents is expanding the attack surface, organizations face increasing pressure to understand exactly what is happening inside their Salesforce environments.

Salesforce Shield Event Monitoring provides powerful event logs for user activity and potential security risks. However, many organizations struggle to fully implement and operationalize these capabilities due to the complexity of raw event log data and the lack of out-of-the-box context.

Event Monitoring can collect massive volumes of data including logins, exports, API activity, connected app usage, and increasingly, agent-driven actions. However, without proper implementation, context, and alerting, most organizations still lack clear answers to critical questions like:

Was sensitive data accessed or exported?

Are there signs of insider risk or compromised accounts?

How were we impacted by a recent breach or phishing attack?

The Arovy and Spotlight Monitor partnership directly addresses these challenges.

Faster Implementation, Immediate Insights

By combining Arovy's expertise in Salesforce governance with Spotlight Monitor's purpose-built Shield platform, customers can implement and operationalize Event Monitoring in minutes, not months.

Organizations will benefit from:

Rapid deployment of Shield Event Monitoring

Pre-built dashboards and intelligent alerts that eliminate the need to manually interpret raw logs

Real-time visibility into user behavior, login activity, data exports, connected apps, and agent activity

Baseline behavior modeling to quickly identify anomalies across both human and AI-driven interactions

Ongoing optimization to continuously strengthen security posture and reduce risk

Turning Event Data into Action

Spotlight Monitor transforms raw Shield Event Monitoring logs into:

Real-time, contextualized alerts

Intuitive, out-of-the-box dashboards

Built-in investigation workflows

This allows security and Salesforce teams to move beyond reactive log collection and into proactive threat detection and response.

With the combined solution, organizations can:

Detect and investigate suspicious user activity and phishing-related behavior

Monitor and block unauthorized or risky connected applications

Track and govern AI agent activity and automated processes

Identify large or unusual data exports by employees

Trace activity across users, agents, and timeframes without manual log stitching

Confidently answer: What happened, who was involved, and are we at risk right now?

Closing the Gap Between Visibility and Protection

Many organizations attempt to operationalize Event Monitoring by building internal solutions or sending logs to SIEM platforms, but these efforts often take months and leave major gaps.

Arovy and Spotlight Monitor eliminate this burden by delivering a complete, out-of-the-box security monitoring layer for Salesforce.

"Customers invest in Shield Event Monitoring to protect their data, but too often they're left with raw logs and no clear answers," said Jack McGlinchey, CEO of Arovy. "This partnership ensures they can implement quickly and mitigate threats before they become breaches."

Brian Olearczyk, founder of Spotlight Monitor, added, "SpotMon was built to turn Salesforce event data into real-time, actionable intelligence. Partnering with Arovy allows us to deliver that visibility and value to the market faster."

A Stronger Security Posture for Salesforce Customers

Together, Arovy and Spotlight Monitor empower organizations to:

Detect and respond to suspicious activity in real time

Stop Salesforce-based phishing attacks and account compromise

Monitor and block unauthorized applications and integrations

Gain full visibility into data access, exports, and high-risk user and agent behavior

Accelerate compliance, audit readiness, and incident response

Maximize ROI on their Salesforce Shield investment

The partnership is available immediately for organizations using or evaluating Salesforce Shield.

About Arovy

Arovy is the leading Salesforce governance platform, helping organizations understand and operationalize Salesforce at scale. From modern data dictionaries to connected app security, Arovy enables teams to move faster with confidence across analytics, security, and AI initiatives.

https://www.arovy.com/

About Spotlight Monitor

SpotMon is an AI-powered Salesforce Shield solution that transforms Shield Event Monitoring data into actionable insights. With pre-built dashboards, real-time alerts, and investigation tools, SpotMon helps Salesforce customers detect threats, monitor user and agent behavior, and stay ahead of breaches.

https://spotlightmonitor.com/

Media Contact:

marketing@arovy.com

marketing@spotlightmonitor.com

SOURCE: Arovy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arovy-and-spotlight-monitor-announce-strategic-partnership-to-acc-1183140