Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to report shareholder approval of all proposed resolutions voted on at its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on June 29, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Marie Inkster (Chair); Robert Bruggeman; Hernan Zaballa; Jens Mayer; Stephen Gatley; Nicholas Teasdale; Sam Leung; and Flora Wood.

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Crowe Mackay LLP as the Company's auditors. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 22, 2026, and filed on SEDAR+.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Marie Inkster 53,320,341 99.598% 215,362 0.402% Robert Bruggeman 53,356,594 99.665% 179,109 0.335% Hernan Zaballa 28,433,868 53.112% 25,101,835 46.888% Sam Leung 51,992,580 97.118% 1,543,123 2.882% Jens Mayer 53,217,976 99.407% 317,727 0.593% Flora Wood 39,119,764 73.072% 14,415,939 26.928% Nicholas Teasdale 53,222,036 99.414% 313,667 0.586% Stephen Gatley 53,330,551 99.617% 205,152 0.383%

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with significant production potential and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information, please visit the AbraSilver website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/abrasilver.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303370

Source: AbraSilver Resource Corp.