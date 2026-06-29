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WKN: A3EQV3 | ISIN: CA6037051043 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 19:12 Uhr
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Mink Ventures Corporation: Mink Ventures Reports Results of Its Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters proposed by management were approved at Mink's annual general meeting held earlier today Monday, June 29, 2026 (the "Meeting"), in Timmins, Ontario.

At the Meeting, shareholders of Mink reelected Natasha Dixon, Kevin Filo, JC St. Amour, and Matthew Lilko to the board of directors. The shareholders also approved the reappointment of its auditor Jones & O'Connell LLP, and the reapproval of the Company's Stock Option Plan. No additional business was brought before the Meeting.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Montcalm and Warren projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink's Montcalm Project covers 104 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,447,296 Common Shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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