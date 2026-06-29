Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MGV | ISIN: AU0000421851 | Ticker-Symbol: DML2
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 09:25
5,875 Euro
-0,76 % -0,045
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6605,86011:12
5,6605,89010:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 22:18 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elevra Lithium Limited: Elevra Lithium Breaks Ground on Fully Funded North American Lithium Expansion

BRISBANE, Australia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited ("Elevra" or "Company") (ASX:ELV; NASDAQ:ELVR) is pleased to announce that it has reached a milestone in the expansion of its North American Lithium ("NAL") operation with the official groundbreaking of the NAL Expansion project.

The groundbreaking follows the successful completion of Elevra's May 2026 capital raise, which fully funded the NAL Expansion and strengthened the Company's balance sheet to support execution of its staged growth strategy1. The groundbreaking was attended by members of the Board of Directors, senior management, and project leadership.

As part of ongoing project execution, equipment for the expansion has been ordered to enable the planned development timeline and reduce schedule risk.

Upon completion in mid-CY27, Stage 1 of the NAL Expansion is expected to deliver a 15-20% increase in annual spodumene concentrate production capacity and a reduction in unit operating costs through improved scale and efficiency2. As North America seeks to strengthen domestic battery materials supply to reduce reliance on external sources, the NAL expansion will deliver increased supply of traceable and transparent lithium to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Elevra's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Lucas Dow, said: "The groundbreaking of the NAL Expansion marks a milestone for Elevra and reflects the progress we have made since announcing our staged expansion strategy. With funding secured and equipment orders being placed, we are focused on disciplined execution to deliver Stage 1. This expansion will increase production capacity and further strengthen NAL's position as a strategically important source of lithium supply in North America..

Announcement authorised for release by Elevra's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

About Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV; NASDAQ:ELVR) with projects in Québec, Canada, United States and Western Australia.

Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%), a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Central Québec and the Carolina Lithium project (100%) in the United States.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

For more information, please visit us at www.elevra.com

1 ASX release 13 May 2026 "Elevra Announces Successful Completion of A$275 Million Institutional Placement".
2 ASX release 12 May 2026 "Updated NAL Expansion Scoping Study Defines Faster Growth and Lower Costs".


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.