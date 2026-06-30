AB Akola Group raises it's normalised EBITDA guidance for the financial year 2025/2026 to EUR 80-100 million

One of AB Akola Group's strategic financial goals is to achieve normalized annual EBITDA in the range of EUR 70-90 million.
Following the strong performance delivered during the financial year 2025/2026, the Group updates its expected normalized EBITDA range for the financial year 2025/2026 from EUR 70-90 million to EUR 80-100 million.
For more information:
Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail: m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Mob. +370 619 19 403
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