AB Akola Group raises it's normalised EBITDA guidance for the financial year 2025/2026 to EUR 80-100 million

One of AB Akola Group's strategic financial goals is to achieve normalized annual EBITDA in the range of EUR 70-90 million.

Following the strong performance delivered during the financial year 2025/2026, the Group updates its expected normalized EBITDA range for the financial year 2025/2026 from EUR 70-90 million to EUR 80-100 million.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail: m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403