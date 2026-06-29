mF International Limited Filed 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (NASDAQ:MFI) ("mF International" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2026 Eastern Time.

Recent Business Developments

In November 2025, the Company announced a strategic leadership transition with the appointment of Mr. Dawei Yuan, an entrepreneur with extensive experience in blockchain infrastructure development and security, as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. This appointment coincided with the Company's launch of its digital asset treasury strategy.

In December 2025, the Company closed a landmark $500 million private placement through the issuance of 50 million Class A ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants at $10.00 per share, strengthening its capital base to support the digital asset treasury initiative. The net proceeds are being utilized primarily to advance the Company's treasury program, including the acquisition of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and other select cryptocurrencies.

In February 2026, the Company announced two strategic expansions of its digital asset operations. First is the Company's development of BCH self-mining capacity and operations, which is intended to help the Company reduce BCH acquisition costs through optimized infrastructure and energy efficiency, while supporting steady asset accumulation. Second is the Company's application for a Bermuda Class IILT insurance license to offer digital asset -denominated life insurance, helping digital asset holders manage and transfer wealth across generations. The Company is confident these initiatives will drive sustainable business growth and operational diversification.

"2025 marked an important milestone for mF International as we transitioned to a digital asset -focused strategy and strengthened our capital position," said Mr. Dawei Yuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of mF International. "The completion of our $500 million private placement has provided us with a solid financial foundation to pursue our strategic objectives. Our initiatives in BCH self-mining and digital asset -denominated insurance represent our measured approach to participating in the evolving digital asset ecosystem. We remain committed to executing our strategy with discipline and prudence as we work to deliver value for our shareholders over the long term."

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://ir.m-finance.com/ .

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong operating subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. mF has announced its plans to initiate a digital asset treasury strategy, which will include investments in BCH (Bitcoin Cash) and other digital assets; to develop BCH self-mining capabilities; and to apply for an insurance license to operate a digital asset -denominated direct life insurance business. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

mF International Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

SOURCE mF International Limited