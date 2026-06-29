Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41DDN | ISIN: VGG6065C1216 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.06.26 | 21:59
9,540 US-Dollar
-1,75 % -0,170
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MF INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MF INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 22:30 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

mF International Limited Filed 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (NASDAQ:MFI) ("mF International" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2026 Eastern Time.

Recent Business Developments

In November 2025, the Company announced a strategic leadership transition with the appointment of Mr. Dawei Yuan, an entrepreneur with extensive experience in blockchain infrastructure development and security, as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. This appointment coincided with the Company's launch of its digital asset treasury strategy.

In December 2025, the Company closed a landmark $500 million private placement through the issuance of 50 million Class A ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants at $10.00 per share, strengthening its capital base to support the digital asset treasury initiative. The net proceeds are being utilized primarily to advance the Company's treasury program, including the acquisition of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and other select cryptocurrencies.

In February 2026, the Company announced two strategic expansions of its digital asset operations. First is the Company's development of BCH self-mining capacity and operations, which is intended to help the Company reduce BCH acquisition costs through optimized infrastructure and energy efficiency, while supporting steady asset accumulation. Second is the Company's application for a Bermuda Class IILT insurance license to offer digital asset -denominated life insurance, helping digital asset holders manage and transfer wealth across generations. The Company is confident these initiatives will drive sustainable business growth and operational diversification.

"2025 marked an important milestone for mF International as we transitioned to a digital asset -focused strategy and strengthened our capital position," said Mr. Dawei Yuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of mF International. "The completion of our $500 million private placement has provided us with a solid financial foundation to pursue our strategic objectives. Our initiatives in BCH self-mining and digital asset -denominated insurance represent our measured approach to participating in the evolving digital asset ecosystem. We remain committed to executing our strategy with discipline and prudence as we work to deliver value for our shareholders over the long term."

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://ir.m-finance.com/.

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong operating subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. mF has announced its plans to initiate a digital asset treasury strategy, which will include investments in BCH (Bitcoin Cash) and other digital assets; to develop BCH self-mining capabilities; and to apply for an insurance license to operate a digital asset -denominated direct life insurance business. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

mF International Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

SOURCE mF International Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.