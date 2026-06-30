Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki appoints Thomas Morin as President, Fiber Packaging, and member of the Global Executive Team

Huhtamaki has appointed Thomas Morin as President, Fiber Packaging and member of the Global Executive Team, effective September 1, 2026. He will report to President & CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

He succeeds Sara Engber, who was appointed President, North America, in March 2026.

Thomas joins Huhtamaki from TC Transcontinental, where he served as CEO and, prior to that, as President, TC Transcontinental Packaging Division since 2019. He brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience in the packaging industry across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa at TC Transcontinental, Amcor, Alcan and Pechiney.

"I am pleased to welcome Thomas to Huhtamaki and the Global Executive Team. Thomas brings extensive executive leadership experience, deep packaging industry expertise, and a proven track record of delivering profitable growth, organically and through acquisitions, across international markets. Fiber Packaging is a strategically important segment for Huhtamaki, and I am confident that Thomas is well positioned to build on its strong foundation and lead its continued success," said Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO of Huhtamaki.

"I would also like to thank Sara Engber for successfully leading the Fiber Packaging segment. Her leadership and commitment have ensured very strong performance," he added.

"I am excited to join Huhtamaki and lead the Fiber Packaging segment at an important stage in its development. Fiber-based packaging plays an increasingly important role in meeting evolving customer and consumer needs, and Huhtamaki has built a strong position in this attractive market. I look forward to working with the talented team to strengthen the business further, drive profitable growth, and create value for our customers and shareholders," said Thomas Morin.

Following the above change, the members of Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team are:

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;

Sara Engber, President, North America;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging;

Katariina Kravi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Safety and Communications;

Thomas Morin, President, Fiber Packaging (as of September 1, 2026);

Riikka Tieaho, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal; and

Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.

For further information, please contact:



Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7058??

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki???

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.? ???

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals are?operating?in 35 countries and 105?locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales?totaled?EUR 4 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq?Helsinki?and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Find?out?more?at?www.huhtamaki.com.??

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