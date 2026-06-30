Nearly half of travellers (45%) abandon purchases due to payment issues as 50% prioritise experiences over shopping

New research from Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) reveals that the 2026 summer travel season is being defined by strong demand and a decisive shift toward experience-led spending, with payments playing an increasingly central role in shaping how consumers plan, book, and spend while travelling.

The Experience Economy Report 2026 Summer Travel surveyed 4,500 consumers across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain who are planning leisure travel this summer, uncovering how travel behaviours and payment preferences are evolving in an experience-focused economy.

Experience-led travel dominates spending priorities

Half (50%) of travellers say they plan to spend more on experiences during their trips, compared to just 19% who expect to increase spending on shopping, highlighting a clear shift toward activity-led travel. This reflects a broader transformation in the travel economy, as consumers increasingly prioritise meaningful activities, dining, and in-destination experiences over material purchases.

Demand remains strong, but travellers are more flexible than ever

Travel demand continues to be robust, with 91% of consumers planning or considering a leisure trip this summer. However, behaviour is becoming more dynamic. Over a third (37%) have not yet booked key parts of their trip, indicating a growing tendency to delay decisions and book closer to departure. This shift toward flexibility is enabling more spontaneous, experience-led travel, with consumers balancing advance planning with in-the-moment decisions.

Payment friction risks lost revenue for travel providers

Despite the growth in travel demand, payment challenges remain a significant barrier. More than four in ten (44%) travellers report experiencing payment issues while travelling, and 45% say they have abandoned a purchase due to payment difficulties.

"Travel is increasingly shaped by the experiences people have in the moment, and that shift is changing how consumers plan, spend, and pay," said Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe. "Our research shows that travellers are prioritising flexibility and meaningful experiences, while expecting payments to be fast, seamless, and reliable wherever they are. For businesses, this creates both an opportunity and a challenge. Those that remove friction, support multiple payment options, and deliver seamless experiences at checkout will be best positioned to capture in-the-moment spending and build long-term customer loyalty."

Seamless, flexible payments are now essential

Expectations for payments are rising, with 80% of travellers saying a seamless digital payment experience is important while travelling. At the same time, 70% of consumers plan to use multiple payment methods to ensure successful transactions, underscoring the importance of flexibility and reliability across payment options. As travel increasingly converges with the experience economy, payments are becoming a defining part of the overall journey rather than a background function.

To explore the full findings from the Experience Economy Report 2026 Summer Travel, including regional insights and detailed payment trends, download the report here: http://paysafe.com/en/experience-economy-report-travel-2026/

Notes to editors

The research was conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Paysafe in May 2026, surveying 4,500 consumers across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain who are planning leisure travel this summer.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

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