Bonded by breakthroughs and a laser focus on their people and clients, leading independent agencies join forces to deliver accelerated commercial success through broadened medical affairs and communications, market access, and RWE/HEOR offerings; the most advanced degree holders; expanded global reach; and the best workplace culture around

Focused on taking life sciences companies into the future, Klick Health today announced its acquisition of Oxford PharmaGenesis, the market-leading HealthScience communications consultancy renowned for its scientific and medical expertise, as well as value and market access consulting throughout Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

Today's news brings together two of the leading independent agencies in life sciences. With Oxford PharmaGenesis' expertise across medical affairs and market access, and Klick's strength in commercial strategy, medical, creative, digital, analytics, and experience design, they can deliver an unparalleled scientific-to-commercial experience.

"We are beyond proud to join forces with Chris, Richard, and the entire team at Oxford PharmaGenesis as we focus on helping life sciences clients think holistically about how evidence, medical strategy, access considerations, and stakeholder engagement connect across the lifecycle with a scientific-to-commercial offering that unlocks the true potential of their innovations," said Leerom Segal, Klick's Co-Founder and Chairman. "From the moment we met, we were struck by all the commonalities we share and how rare it is for two organizations' independence, work ethic, ethos, and histories to mirror each other quite like ours. We think it's an important distinction that will set clients and team members up for success."

Oxford PharmaGenesis CEO Chris Winchester said, "At Oxford PharmaGenesis, we are always looking for ways to bring the very best to our clients and create outstanding opportunities for our people. Joining Klick Health will ensure that we remain at the cutting edge of HealthScience communications but, more importantly, our shared values ensure a bright future together."

COO Richard White added, "This is the story of two successful companies growing strongly by themselves, driven by a desire to give clients what they are going to need next, and realizing that we could achieve that better together. We are excited to continue building on our unrivaled heritage and unlocking new possibilities for our clients and our people."

Bonded by Breakthroughs

With the growing importance of converging medical and commercial communications, as healthcare professionals, payers, and brands prioritize medical content, and large language models (LLMs) increasingly elevate content from highly authoritative, valued sources, such as peer-reviewed journal articles, Klick and Oxford PharmaGenesis are uniquely equipped with the proven scientific leadership, business models, and track records to meet these industry changes head on.

Together, they will focus on helping life sciences clients accelerate their commercial success through complementary medical and commercial strategies, seamless global execution, and almost 60 years of combined experience as trusted agency partners.

The move builds on Klick's continued momentum in the industry and significantly deepens its scientific expertise, notably in therapeutic areas like oncology and rare diseases, while expanding its real-world evidence (RWE) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) capabilities. It also expands Klick's global reach and reinforces its commitment to serve as the world's largest, most comprehensive medical marketing agency with unsurpassed scientific-to-commercial capabilities to help global life sciences clients solve their most pressing go-to-market challenges. For Oxford PharmaGenesis, it provides clients with access to state-of-the-art technology, global award-winning creativity, and new opportunities for continued growth and innovation.

With more than 300 advanced degree holders among the 500 professionals joining Klick from across Oxford PharmaGenesis teams in the UK, US, and Australia, Klick now has more advanced degree holders (over 500) than any other single healthcare agency in the world. Klick's global presence also expands to 12 offices across North America, the UK, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore.

Klick's Chief Medical Officer Holly Henry said, "I'm incredibly excited to help bring together two independent industry leaders united by a shared commitment to solving complex client challenges through scientific rigor, innovation, and excellence. By combining the strengths of Klick Health and Oxford PharmaGenesis, we are creating new opportunities to support our clients across every stage of the commercialization journey, from clinical development to loss of exclusivity, while delivering deeper expertise, broader capabilities, and even greater impact."

Today's announcement follows Klick's ongoing momentum building out its medical and market access offerings and expanding its global presence. In 2022, it opened offices in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America and last year acquired Peregrine Market Access, bolstering its leadership in the increasingly important value, access, and reimbursement segments within the US life sciences commercialization space. Klick then acquired the Singapore operations of Ward6, an independent life sciences agency focused on healthcare professional (HCP) marketing and medical communications.

At the same time, Klick made history in 2025 by becoming the first health agency to ever be ranked an 'Agency of the Year' by both The One Show and New York Festivals Advertising Awards. Earlier this month, it won 48 Clio Health awards, including three Grand Clios, for creative excellence in health marketing, advertising, and communications; was named Campaign's inaugural Global Healthcare Pharma Agency of the Year (Gold); and was ranked Cannes Lions' #1 Healthcare Agency, #1 Healthcare Network of the Year, and Independent Agency of the Year Health. Klick also recently announced a vocal biomarker research collaboration with Mayo Clinic.

About Oxford PharmaGenesis

Oxford PharmaGenesis is a HealthScience communications consultancy; the largest independent company in the healthcare communications sector. Founded in 1998, the award-winning organization comprises more than 500 talented people working from North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The only company in its sector to be named a three-time winner of the King's (formerly Queen's) Award for Enterprise, the UK's most prestigious business accolade, Oxford PharmaGenesis received a 2026 Longitude Prize on ALS and has been named Communique Awards' Medical Affairs Agency of the Year; and PharmaTimes' Medical Affairs Communications Team of the Year. In addition, the agency has consistently been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the UK, US, and Australia, as well as a Top 10 Best Workplace for Women and a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing.

Oxford PharmaGenesis enjoys a strong company culture and a clear mission: to help clients to accelerate adoption of evidence-based innovations for patients in areas of unmet medical need. Learn more about Oxford PharmaGenesis at https://www.pharmagenesis.com/.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as technology and analytics consulting among its specialized offerings. Klick's client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by nearly 250 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative.

One of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet, Klick has been ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising. Klick was also named Cannes Lions' 2026 Healthcare Agency of the Year,Healthcare Network of the Year, and Independent Agency of the Year Health, along with Campaign's inaugural Global Healthcare and Pharma Agency of the Year, Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year for the last four years, and 2025 London International Awards Global (and Regional) Independent Health Pharma Agency of the Year. Last year, the company made history by becoming the first health agency to ever be ranked an Agency of the Year by both The One Show and New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Saratoga Springs, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, and Klick Ventures. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

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