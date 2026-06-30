IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Promotes Jenny Gipson to President of its Nonferrous Division

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Jenny Gipson to President of its Nonferrous Division, which operates the Company's vertically integrated copper alloys production facility in Franklin, Ind.

Ms. Gipson was named in April as IBC's Vice President of Operations. This new promotion places her as head of the Company's Copper Alloys Division, replacing Mark Wolma, who is retiring after more than 18 years at IBC.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to promote Jenny to this new leadership position at IBC," said Mark A. Smith, Chairman and CEO of IBC. "Jenny has shown outstanding initiative, strong leadership skills, and an inspiring vision for the future of our copper business. She is taking over just as we are experiencing relatively strong and rising demand for our copper and copper alloy products."

Mr. Smith added: "Given her more than 25 years in the forging industry, Jenny is very well positioned to help us take IBC to the next level of performance, product innovation, and revenue."

"I am very grateful to IBC for this tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to helping lead our team at a particularly exciting time in our industry," Ms. Gipson said. "The copper business is experiencing a broad-based rebound in terms of demand and pricing, and there clearly is growing preference for copper consumers to buy American where possible. We see a variety of opportunities for growth across many different industrial and defense sectors that we serve, and I'm excited about IBC's future."

Ms Gipson has worked at IBC since 2020, serving as Program Manager, Production Coordinator, Vice President of Operations, and now President of the Nonferrous Division. In this capacity, she will report to Mr. Smith and will be responsible for oversight of daily operations of the Copper Alloys Division.

Prior to working for IBC, Ms. Gipson worked in several positions of increasing responsibility with Fountaintown Forge in Indiana, including 14 years as a Vice President of Operations.

"The entire team at IBC expresses our heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation for the many years of selfless service and outstanding leadership shown by Mark Wolma, who is retiring as of this week," Mr. Smith said. "In addition to helping IBC serve hundreds of customers over the years, Mark led the successful effort to consolidate multiple copper alloy facilities and expand and vertically integrate our Franklin plant, which has positioned our company for even greater future success. We thank him for his tireless efforts and leadership and we wish him the best in a well-deserved retirement."

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

# # #

Contact:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF copper copperalloys

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the Company's expectation of further growth in revenue and market demand, and the ability of the Copper Alloy division to increase its production capacity, reduce unit costs of production, expand its product portfolio and expand into new markets, the closure of the Engineered Materials division and the expected charge to operations in connection therewith, potential market demand for shaped alloy parts and Al-Sc alloy components, and future copper and scandium alloy market conditions generally. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control including: the risk that the Company may not be able to make sufficient payments to retire its debt, the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, imposition of tariffs, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company's future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ibc-advanced-alloys-promotes-jenny-gipson-to-president-of-its-nonferrous-division-1184425