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WKN: A3DP94 | ISIN: CA0468241082 | Ticker-Symbol: X5U
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 15:00
0,614 Euro
-3,76 % -0,024
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHA ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6140,64415:13
0,6140,64415:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
108 Leser
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OTC Markets Group Welcomes ATHA Energy Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ATHA Energy Corp. (TSX-V: SASK; OTCQX: SASKF and FRA: X5U), a uranium mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ATHA Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ATHA Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SASKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented: "We are pleased to be traded on the OTCQX market to provide ATHA Energy shareholders and prospective investors based in the U.S., a more efficient way to access quotations and to follow ATHA Energy's developments. Trading on OTCQX compliments the company's efforts to broaden its U.S. shareholder base."

About ATHA Energy Corp.
ATHA Energy is a uranium mineral exploration Company focused on advancing exploration at scale at its flagship Angilak Project in southern Nunavut, where ATHA controls 100% of the Angikuni Basin. ATHA offers significant exposure to uranium discovery, controlling the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (6.8 million acres) across Canada's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, and 10% carried interest exposure in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO). ATHA is institutionally backed, led by a strategic investment from Queens Road Capital Investment (TSX: QRC).

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com and review ATHA Energy's company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ATHA Energy Corp.
info@athaenergy.com
+1 236 521 0526

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.