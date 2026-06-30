Liberated Syndication, Inc.: RuPaul's Drag Race Royalty Bob The Drag Queen & Monét X Change?Bring Their Hit Podcast Sibling Rivalry to Libsyn

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a new multi-year exclusive hosting and advertising partnership with Sibling Rivalry , the hit comedy and culture podcast hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race royalty Bob The Drag Queen and Monét X Change. Under the agreement, Libsyn will exclusively host and monetize the weekly audio and video show, connecting premium advertisers with a highly engaged audience of comedy fans, pop culture enthusiasts, LGBTQIA+ consumers, and trend-conscious viewers who return week after week for the duo's unmistakable chemistry and commentary.

"There's no formula for what Bob and Monét do, they're just two of the funniest people in the room and their audience never skips an episode," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Libsyn. "We're proud to host and monetize Sibling Rivalry, and to put that loyal fan base in front of brands who want in on the fun."

Bob The Drag Queen and Monét X Change added, "We've spent years laughing, oversharing, arguing, and somehow turning it all into a hit podcast people actually want to watch and listen to. Partnering with Libsyn gives us the tools, distribution, and advertising support to keep growing Sibling Rivalry across audio and video while staying exactly as chaotic as our audience expects."

Sibling Rivalry creates a highly engaged listening and viewing environment where audiences come for the comedy but stay for the dynamic between two of drag's biggest stars - offering a compelling setting for brands looking to connect with culturally connected, highly active consumers. Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 winner Bob The Drag Queen and Season 10 Miss Congeniality and All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change, the show delivers an intensely hilarious mix of comedy, culture, and pop commentary. Despite the title, the two aren't actually related, but their sister-like banter, constant debates, and unfiltered conversations have helped build a devoted fan base and a catalog reach exceeding 100,000.

Whether discussing drag culture, celebrity feuds, internet obsessions, or deeply specific topics like bidets, robots, and hypothetical life dilemmas, Bob and Monét transform everyday conversations into laugh-out-loud entertainment. Sometimes the show is audio-only, sometimes it expands into special video episodes on YouTube - but one thing remains consistent: it's always funny. The result is a show that blends humor, authenticity, and cultural relevance in a way that keeps audiences coming back and actively engaging across platforms. It's also earned more than devoted fans - Sibling Rivalry received the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast and the 2023 Webby People's Voice Award for Podcasts: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Bob The Drag Queen is a Peabody Award-winning entertainer, New York Times bestselling author, comedian, television personality, and producer. Over the past few years, Bob has interviewed with Gayle King, Whoopi Goldberg, Seth Meyers, Sherri Shepherd, Kesha, and NPR's Ari Shapiro; emerged as a breakout star on Peacock's The Traitors; served as Master of Ceremonies for Madonna's international Celebration Tour; released the debut novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert; launched the production company Purse First Studios; and starred in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Monét X Change is an R&B vocalist, comedian, classically trained opera singer, and television personality born and raised in New York City. Her one-woman comedy show, Life Be Lifin', was named a Playbill Pick at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and praised as "a work on par with the likes of Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman." Her opera career has included performances with Opera Colorado, Minnesota Opera, and Lincoln Center. She recently appeared on Peacock's The Traitors and now co-hosts RE!CAP on E! Network.

Libsyn delivers podcast hosting built for creators who are serious about growth, combining intuitive workflows with advanced analytics, audio and video publishing, and integrated monetization and marketing tools. Designed to scale alongside creators, the platform makes it easy to expand reach, build lasting brands, and maintain creative control. Through partnerships with Apple's HLS-enabled video in Apple Podcasts , Spotify's video distribution API , and YouTube, Libsyn also enables seamless publishing across the industry's leading audio and video platforms.

This partnership leverages Libsyn Ads advanced solutions, including Host-Read (available for episodic and simulcast formats), programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, and Integrated Brand Opportunities created to authentically resonate with Sibling Rivalry's comedy-loving, pop culture-obsessed, and highly engaged audience.

For advertisers seeking additional scale, the Libsyn Audience Network (LAN) provides access to premium, brand-safe inventory across Libsyn's broader portfolio. With audience-based targeting across both new episodes and full catalogs, LAN combines the authenticity of host-read ads with the scale of broader inventory, all backed by Libsyn Ads' buying, measurement, and campaign management capabilities.

For more information or to advertise on Sibling Rivalry, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com .

Sibling Rivalry was represented for the deal by UTA and the law offices of Brett Green.

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads , trusted by over 20,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit Libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

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Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co+ nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rupauls-drag-race-royalty-bob-the-drag-queen-and-mon%c3%a9t-x-change%e2%80%a8b-1183579