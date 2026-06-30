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WKN: A3ERTW | ISIN: US49845K1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.06.26 | 21:59
14,935 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAVIYO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAVIYO INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Klaviyo Launches AI Agents to Elevate Consumer Brands

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 30th

  • The major averages look to build on gains after the Dow closed above 52,000 for the first time.
    • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Alphabet gained 4.8% in its first day of trade on the Dow.
  • Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) unveils a pair of AI agents that will work together to boost revenue for consumer brands.
    • The company's AI marketing agent, Composer, moves to public beta while customer agent receives series of advancements.
    • CMO Jamie Domenici will join NYSE Live to explain how this is designed to change the future of customer experiences.
  • The Zerohash Onchain Brokerage Summit takes place at the NYSE today, bringing together leaders to discuss the future of digital assets and tokenization.

Opening Bell
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) highlights their ongoing commitment to championing inclusion and belonging

Closing Bell
Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum celebrates its 50th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002483/NYSE_June_30_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002482/NYSE_Deutsche_Bank.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6018732/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-klaviyo-launches-ai-agents-to-elevate-consumer-brands-302814543.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.