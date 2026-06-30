Annual awards ceremony in Berlin honors achievements in specification development and working group leadership

The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops specifications that standardize wired interfaces for mobile and other connected ecosystems, today announced the 2025 MIPI Alliance Membership Award recipients who were recognized at last week's 13th annual awards ceremony held in conjunction with Member Meeting #72 in Berlin, Germany.

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From left to right: Rod Hogan (Apple Inc.), Aruni Nelson (Intel Corporation) and Edo Cohen (Valens Semiconductor). Not pictured: George Goodman (MIPI Alliance).

"The MIPI Alliance Membership Awards reflect our members' commitment to driving innovation while pushing the boundaries of efficiency," said Hezi Saar, chair of the MIPI Alliance. "This year's honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership, helping position MIPI technologies to address the evolving needs of increasingly connected, intelligent and data-rich systems across the diverse industries we serve. We congratulate these recipients and extend our appreciation for their continued contributions to MIPI Alliance."

The Awards Recognition Committee (ARComm) reviews the nominations submitted by MIPI members and recommends recipients to the MIPI Alliance Board of Directors, which approves the final honorees.

Four recipients in four categories were recognized during the recent ceremony.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have at least seven years of service to MIPI Alliance and who have provided noteworthy contributions or leadership to a working group, the board of directors or another MIPI area. Edo Cohen of Valens Semiconductor was recognized with MIPI's highest honor for his 17 years of leadership and contributions, ranging from his work on next-generation display specifications, to driving MIPI A-PHY enhancements and ecosystem adoption, and supporting the development of the MIPI A-PHY Compliance Program. He currently serves as vice chair of the MIPI Technical Steering Group, co-chair of the A-PHY Working Group and was recently appointed chair of the new Physical AI Birds of a Feather (BoF) Group. Cohen was previously honored with a MIPI Working Group Leadership Award in 2021.

The Working Group Leadership Award is presented to leaders within MIPI working groups in recognition of noteworthy contributions to the groups' activities or specification development. Aruni Nelson of Intel Corporation was recognized for her strong leadership and technical contributions as chair of the Audio Working Group. Her leadership contributed to the release of MIPI SoundWire for I3S (SWI3S) v1.0 and the concurrent development of the forthcoming SWI3S v1.1 and Audio Bus Controller Interface (ABCI) v1.0 specifications. In addition to her chair role for the Audio Working Group, Nelson also leads the Audio PHY Subgroup and serves as chair of the I/O Bridges Working Group and co-vice chair of the I3C Working Group.

The Distinguished Service Award recognizes distinguished service based on momentous contributions to the MIPI specification development process or in the areas of the board, marketing or test. Rod Hogan of Apple Inc. was honored for his substantial work on behalf of the MIPI Audio Working Group. Hogan was recognized for his dedication to advancing MIPI audio technology and his technical expertise in evaluating and refining new audio proposals and specification features.

The Special Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has taken a lead role in MIPI Alliance and who has actively and consistently performed and contributed toward MIPI initiatives. George Goodman, who retired from MIPI Alliance in 2026, was selected for his multifaceted contributions to the organization, where he served as program manager for the PHY Steering Group; the A-PHY, Security, RFFE and Display working groups; the A-PHY Compliance Program; and MIPI liaison management. Goodman was recognized for his commitment to ensuring effective operations through exceptional support of MIPI groups and programs.

For photos and information about the MIPI Alliance Membership Awards, visit https://www.mipi.org/membership/annual-awards.

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About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops standardized wired interface specifications for mobile and other connected ecosystems. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the extended mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, display, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

MIPI, A-PHY and SWI3S are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance.

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Press Contact:

Lisa McCausland

Geneva Street Marketing for MIPI Alliance

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